Stocks To Watch: Vodafone Idea, IRCTC, Bank Of Baroda, IRB Infrastructure, Power Finance Corp, Oil India

Vodafone Idea Ltd., Bank of Baroda and IRCTC Ltd. will be among the major stocks to watch on Friday.

The board of Vodafone Idea will meet on Feb. 27 to consider fundraising proposals, while Bank of Baroda raised Rs 2,500 crore via tier II bonds at 5.57% coupon rate.

IRCTC entered into a pact with Swiggy Foods for supply and delivery of pre-ordered meals.