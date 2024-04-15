Stocks To Watch: TCS, Powergrid, Patanjali Foods, Reliance Power, Ami Organics

Markets in Asia-Pacific region fell in early trade Monday on risk off sentiment as geopolitical tension heightened after Iran's attack on Israel over the weekend.

The Nikkei 225 was trading 654.04 points or 1.65% lower at 38,869.51, and the KOSPI was trading 28.47 points or 1.06% down at 2,653.35 as of 06:28 a.m.

Amid risks such a geopolitical conflicts, investors pull out their money from risk assets, and shift it to safe haven assets like dollar, US Treasuries, and Gold.

The global financial world was roiled by a flare-up in geopolitical risks that sent U.S. stocks sliding—while spurring a flight to the safest corners of the market from bonds to gold and the dollar. Oil rallied, Bloomberg said.

The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq Composite fell by 1.46% and 1.62%, respectively, as on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined by 1.24%.

Brent crude was trading 0.05% higher at $90.50 a barrel. Gold gained 0.37% to trade at $2,353.13 an ounce.

The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.5 points up at 22,450.00 as of 06:31 a.m.