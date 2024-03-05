Stocks To Watch: Tata Motors, IIFL Finance, SBI, Macrotech Developers, JFS, NTPC, Exicom Tele-Systems
Here are the stocks to watch before going into trade today.
Tata Motors Ltd., IIFL Finance Ltd. and State Bank of India will be among the major stocks to watch on Tuesday.
Tata Motors has approved a proposal to split the company into two separate listed entities for passenger and commercial vehicles, while the Reserve Bank of India has directed IIFL Finance to cease and desist from disbursing gold loans with immediate effect.
Meanwhile, the State Bank of India has filed a plea before the Supreme Court seeking an extension of its March 6 deadline to furnish data pertaining to the electoral bonds scheme.
India's benchmark indices ended at a fresh record closing high for the third day in a row on Monday, led by index heavyweights Reliance Industries Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd. and NTPC Ltd.
The NSE Nifty 50 settled at 27.20 points or 0.12%, higher at 22,405.60, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 66.14 points or 0.09%, to end at 73,872.29. The Nifty hit a fresh record high of 22,440.90 and the Sensex touched a lifetime high of 73,990.13.
Overseas investors turned net sellers of Indian equities on Monday after two sessions of buying. Foreign portfolio investors sold stocks worth Rs 564.1 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 3,542.8 crore, the NSE data showed.
The Indian rupee closed flat at 82.89 against the U.S. dollar.
The relentless rally in U.S. stocks took a breather on Monday, with traders awaiting this week’s batch of job data and remarks from Federal Reserve officials for clues on the interest-rate outlook, reported Bloomberg.
The S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq 100 rose by 3.55% and 3.59%, respectively, as of 11:06 a.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.84%.
Brent crude was trading 0.47% lower at $83.16 a barrel. Gold was higher by 1.27% at $2,109.36 an ounce.
Stocks to Watch
Tata Motors: The company has approved a proposal to split the company into two separate listed entities for passenger and commercial vehicles as it looks to boost growth and improve accountability.
IIFL Finance: The Reserve Bank of India has directed the company to cease and desist from disbursing gold loans with immediate effect. However, the company can continue servicing its existing loans.
State Bank of India: The public sector bank has filed a plea before the Supreme Court seeking an extension of its March 6 deadline to furnish data pertaining to the electoral bonds scheme.
Macrotech Developers: The company has launched its qualified institutional placement to raise Rs 3,300 crore.
AU Small Finance Bank: The Reserve Bank of India has approved the merger of Fincare Small Finance Bank with the company.
Jio Financials Services: Promoters Sikka Ports and Terminals, Jamnagar Utilities and Power will acquire up to 14 crore shares of the company.
Elantas Beck India: The company will enter into a contract manufacturing arrangement with ACTEGA GmbH, a sister company of the ALTANA Group, to supply commercial shipments.
Brigade Enterprises: The company announced the launch of Dioro at Brigade El Dorado. The project size is around 6.1 million square feet, with a potential revenue value of Rs 380 crore.
Jindal Stainless: The company commenced the maiden usage of green hydrogen in its stainless-steel plant in Hisar, Haryana.
Easy Trip Planners: The company with Punjab National Bank has introduced the PNB EMT Co-branded Credit Card. This card offers rewards for travel-related spending, including flights, hotels, and holiday packages.
Cyient: The company partnered with Mass Medic to accelerate MedTech innovation.
Oil and Natural Gas Corp.: The company appointed Nandan Verma as the executive director.
NTPC: The company’s unit signed a joint venture agreement with Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam for the development of renewable power parks and projects in Uttar Pradesh.
AGS Transact Technologies: The company’s digital payments brand Ongo has partnered with Patanjali Ayurved to launch open-loop cobranded prepaid cards. These prepaid cards can be accepted on any device on the Rupay network in India.
Tanla Platforms: The company announced the launch of Messaging as a Platform for Telcos to support Google Rich Business Messaging.
LTIMindtree: The company's product division, Fosfor, announced the launch of the Fosfor Decision Cloud.
NBCC: The company’s unit received an order worth Rs 92 crore from the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh.
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers: The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Indian Register of Shipping to develop green energy and autonomous vessels.
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences: The company will establish a new 300-bed multi-specialty hospital in Thane, Mumbai, with an investment of approximately Rs 500 crore.
Thomas Cook: The company’s subsidiary has acquired a 50% stake in 500 FT Investment L.L.C., UAE, to establish a travel-related business.
Mishtann Foods: The company has received in-principal approval from BSE for a proposed rights issue of equity shares for an amount not exceeding Rs 49.90 crore.
New Listings
Exicom Tele-Systems: The company's shares will debut on the stock exchanges on Wednesday at an issue price of Rs 142 apiece. The Rs 429 crore IPO was subscribed 129.54 times on its third and final day. Bids were led by institutional investors (121.8 times), retail investors (119.59 times), and non-institutional investors (153.22 times).
Platinum Industries: The company's shares will debut on the stock exchanges on Wednesday at an issue price of Rs 171 apiece. The Rs 235.32 crore IPO was subscribed 2.08 times on its third and final day. Bids were led by institutional investors (151 times), retail investors (50.99 times), and non-institutional investors (141.83 times).
IPO Offerings
R K Swamy: The public issue was subscribed to 2.19 times on day 1. The bids were led by non-institutional investors (2.97 times), retail investors (7.87 times), and institutional investors (0.01 times).
Mukka Proteins: The public issue was subscribed to 136.99 times on day 3. The bids were led by non-institutional investors (250.38 times), retail investors (58.25 times), and institutional investors (189.28 times).
Bulk deals
Swan Energy: Leading Light Fund VCC The Triumph Fund sold 25.18 lakh shares (0.95%) at Rs 721.09 apiece.
Tourism Finance Corp: Shruti Mohta bought 4.75 lakh shares (0.52%) at Rs 227.06 apiece.
Insider Trades
Deccan Gold Mines: Promoter Rama Mines Mauritius sold 76,532 shares between Feb. 29 and March 1.
ADF Foods: Promoter H J Thakkar Property Investment LLP bought 1.85 lakh shares on Feb. 29.
Jindal Stainless: Promoter Virtuous Trade Corp bought 63.25 lakh shares between Feb. 29 and March 1.
IIFL Finance Responds To RBI Crackdown On Gold Loan Business, Assures To Rectify Observations
Pledge Share Details
Chambal Fertilizers: Promoter Zuari Industries created a pledge of 34.75 lakh shares on Feb. 28.
Who’s Meeting Whom
Tega Industries: To meet analysts and investors on March 7.
V-Mart Retail: To meet analysts and investors on March 8 and 14.
Gland Pharma: To meet analysts and investors on March 7 and 8.
Astrazeneca Pharma India: To meet analysts and investors on March 4.
Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services: To meet analysts and investors on March 11.
Kirloskar Oil Engines: To meet analysts and investors on March 7.
Crisil: To meet analysts and investors on March 6.
Trading Tweaks
Price Band changes from 10% to 5%: Balaji Telefilms, Wockhardt.
Price Band changes from 20% to 10%: Data Patterns.
Ex/record bonus issue: Capri Global Capital.
Moved into short-term ASM framework: Action Construction Equipment.
Moved out short-term ASM framework: Bf Utilities.
F&O Cues
Nifty March futures down by 0% to 22,500.95 at a premium of 95.35 points.
Nifty March futures open interest down by 0.22%.
Nifty Bank March futures up by 0.05% to 47,685.65 at a premium of 229.55 points.
Nifty Bank March futures open interest down by 0.8.
Nifty Options March 7 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 23,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 22,000.
Bank Nifty Options March 6 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 49,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 47,000.
Securities in ban period: Zeel.