Stocks To Watch: Tata Motors, IIFL Finance, SBI, Macrotech Developers, JFS, NTPC, Exicom Tele-Systems

Tata Motors Ltd., IIFL Finance Ltd. and State Bank of India will be among the major stocks to watch on Tuesday.

Tata Motors has approved a proposal to split the company into two separate listed entities for passenger and commercial vehicles, while the Reserve Bank of India has directed IIFL Finance to cease and desist from disbursing gold loans with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, the State Bank of India has filed a plea before the Supreme Court seeking an extension of its March 6 deadline to furnish data pertaining to the electoral bonds scheme.