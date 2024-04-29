Stocks To Watch: Tata Chemicals, Poonawalla Fincorp, KEC International, Indian Oil Corp

The stocks of Tata Chemicals Ltd. and Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd. will be in focus after it announced its quarterly earnings on Monday. In addition, Indian Oil Corp., Havells India and Procter & Gamble Hygiene will be in the spotlight as it announce its quarterly results.

KEC International Ltd. has won orders worth Rs 1,036 crore across various businesses. The company has received transmission and distribution projects in the Middle East and the US.

The Reserve Bank of India has directed all lenders to review their practices that have to do with the disbursal of loans and the charging of interest, according to a circular released on Monday.

U.S. stocks rose as a solid earnings season kept the market afloat despite bets the Federal Reserve will be forced to leave interest rates higher for longer, Bloomberg said.

The S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq 100 rose by 0.24% and 0.23%, respectively, as of 11:00 a.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.24%.

Brent crude was trading 1.30% lower at $88.34 a barrel. Gold rose 0.08% to $2,336.03 an ounce.

India's benchmark stock indices rebounded from Friday's drop to close nearly 1% higher on Monday, led by a rally in the banking, power and oil and gas sectors.

The Nifty settled 215.10 points, or 0.96%, higher at 22,635.05, and the Sensex rose 941.12 points, or 1.28%, to end at 74,671.28.

Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Monday after five consecutive sessions of selling. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 169.1 crore and domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the sixth day and bought equities worth Rs 692.1 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The Indian currency closed 12 paise weaker against the U.S. dollar at 83.47.