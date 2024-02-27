Stocks To Watch: Paytm, CMS Info Systems, Religare, MCX, Wipro, Canara Bank
Here are the stocks to watch before going into trade today.
Paytm founder and Chief Executive Officer, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, has resigned from the board of crisis-hit Paytm Payments Bank.
CMS Info Systems' promoter is set to exit the company with a stake sale worth Rs 1,503.8 crore as part of a large trade.
Union Bank of India and Canara Bank are also among the stocks that will be in focus on Tuesday trade.
U.S. stocks, bonds and the dollar saw small moves as traders braced for a barrage of economic data and remarks from Federal Reserve speakers that will help shape the outlook for interest rates, according to Bloomberg.
The S&P 500 Index fell by 0.11%, while the Nasdaq 100 was up 0.2% as of 11:30 a.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat.
Brent crude was trading 0.71% higher at $82.20 a barrel. Gold was lower by 0.38% at $2,027.58 an ounce.
India's benchmark stock indices closed lower for the second day in a row on Monday, led by losses in Infosys Ltd. and Asian Paints Ltd.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 90.65 points, or 0.41%, lower at 22,122.05, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 352.66 points, or 0.48%, to end at 72,790.13.
Overseas investors became net sellers of Indian equities on Monday. Foreign portfolio investors sold stocks worth Rs 285.1 crore; domestic institutional investors turned net buyers and bought equities worth Rs 5.3 crore after a day of selling, the NSE data showed.
The local currency strengthened by 5 paise to close at 82.90 against the U.S. dollar.
Stocks to Watch
One 97 Communication: Paytm founder and Chief Executive Officer, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, has resigned from the board of Paytm Payments Bank. The board has been reconstituted.
CMS Info Systems: Promoter Sion Investment Holdings, an affiliate of Baring Private Equity Asia, will offer to sell 4.17 crore shares, or a 26.67% stake in the company, at a floor price of Rs 360 apiece, representing a discount of 9.3% of the current market price.
Union Bank of India: The company raised Rs 3,000 crore at an issue price of Rs 135.65 per share. Morgan Stanley, Societe Generale, HDFC Life, BNP Paribas, SBI Life, and Sundaram MF are among the investors.
Religare Enterprises: Religare Finvest, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has cleared all its debts with external lenders, in turn resolving all legacy issues.
MCX: The company signed a MoU with Jakarta Futures Exchange for knowledge sharing and regional development.
Wipro: The IT major announced a joint private wireless solution with Nokia to help enterprises scale their digital transformation.
Andhra Cements: The promoter, Sagar Cements, has proposed to sell up to a 5% stake in the company via an offer for sale on Feb. 27.
Tanla Platforms: The company has launched its new product, Trubloq.AI, which leverages generative AI to elevate the trusted Trubloq experience. The company aims to make digital commerce easier for Indian SMBs with WhatsApp-based solutions.
Canara Bank: The public sector lender approved the stock split in the ratio of 1:5.
Grauer and Weil: The company had approved the bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1.
Zuari Agro Chemicals: The company has finalised the sale of land parcels in Goa to Zuari Infinity. The land spans 2,16,015 sq. metres, and the sale amount is Rs. 80 crore.
Jindal Steel and Power: The company announced the deployment of 10 electric buses and 27 electric SUVs at its Angul unit in Odisha, India.
PDS: The company’s unit has proposed to acquire an equity stake of 5% in Frontier Knitters for Rs 1.02 crore to expand its apparel manufacturing footprint and leverage it to grow its sourcing business.
Lemon Tree Hotels: The company announced the signing of two new properties: Sankhwas Garh, a Lemon Tree Resort and Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels, Vijayawada.
Power Mech Projects: The company received an order worth 396.3 crore from Southeast Central Railway for the execution of civil construction and electrical works.
TVS Motor: The company's Singapore arm will raise its stake in Germany-based Killwatt GmbH to 49% from 39.28%. The company acquired 8,000 shares of Killwatt GmbH at €500 per share.
Hind Rectifiers: The company received the order worth Rs 200 crore from Indian Railways.
Sigachi Industries: The company and UAE-based company Imass Investment have formed a joint venture, Sigachi Global, to enter the growing UAE food and pharma market.
IPO Offering
Platinum Industries: The company will offer its shares for bidding on Tuesday. The price band is set from Rs 162 to Rs 171 per share. The Rs 235.30 crore IPO is a completely fresh issue. The company has raised Rs 70.5 crore from anchor investors.
Exicom Tele-Systems: The company will offer its shares for bidding on Tuesday. The price band is set from Rs 135 to Rs 142 per share. The Rs 429 crore IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of Rs 329 crore and an offer of sale of Rs 100 crore.
GPT Healthcare: The public issue was subscribed to times 8.52 on day 3. The bids were led by institutional investors (17.30 times), retail investors (2.44 times), and non-institutional investors (11.02 times).
Mukka Proteins IPO To Open On Feb 29
Bulk Deals
Easy Trip Planners: Minerva Ventures Fund bought 90 lakh shares (0.51%) at Rs 48.75 apiece.
Insider Trades
Maharashtra Seamless: Promoter Sudha Apparels bought 25,000 shares on Feb. 23.
Som Distilleries and Breweries.: Promoter Jagdish Kumar Arora bought 10,000 shares on Feb. 26.
Advanced Enzyme Technologies: Promoter Advanced Vital Enzymes sold 5,688 shares on Feb. 21.
Pledge Share Details
Aurobindo Pharma: Promoter RPR Sons Advisors P Suneela Rani revoked a pledge of 1.23 crore shares on Feb. 23.
Who’s Meeting Whom
Ramkrishna Forgings: To meet analysts and investors on Feb. 29.
Aegis Logistics: To meet analysts and investors in March 1.
Elecon Engineering: To meet analysts and investors on Feb. 29 and March 1.
Uni Parts: To meet analysts and investors on Feb. 29.
Polycab India: To meet analysts and investors on Feb. 29.
Sapphire Foods: To meet analysts and investors on Feb. 29, March 1 and 4.
UltraTech Cement: To meet analysts and investors on Feb. 27.
Kajaria Ceramics: To meet analysts and investors on March 1.
Tata Chemicals: To meet analysts and investors on March 1, 6 and 7.
Quick Heal Technologies: To meet analysts and investors on Feb. 29.
Trading Tweaks
Price band revised from 20% to 10%: SML Isuzu, Swelect Energy Systems, Salzer Electronics.
Ex/record Dividend: NMDC.
Ex/record right issue: The South Indian Bank
Ex/record bonus issue: DRC Systems India
Moved into short-term ASM framework: BF Utilities, Jupiter Lifeline Hospitals, SML Isuzu, Sindhu Trade Links.
Moved out short-term ASM framework: The South Indian Bank.
F&O Cues
Nifty February futures down by 0.41% to 22,138.35 at a premium of 16.3 points.
Nifty February futures open interest down by 6%.
Nifty Bank February futures down by 0.57% to 46,607.7 at a premium of 31.2 points.
Nifty Bank February futures open interest down by 1.7%.
Nifty Options Feb. 29 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 23,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 21,000.
Bank Nifty Options Feb. 29 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 47,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 45,000.
Securities in ban period: Aditya Birla Fashion, Balrampur Chini Mills, Canara Bank, SAIL, and Zee Entertainment Enterprise.