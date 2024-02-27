Stocks To Watch: Paytm, CMS Info Systems, Religare, MCX, Wipro, Canara Bank

Paytm founder and Chief Executive Officer, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, has resigned from the board of crisis-hit Paytm Payments Bank.

CMS Info Systems' promoter is set to exit the company with a stake sale worth Rs 1,503.8 crore as part of a large trade.

Union Bank of India and Canara Bank are also among the stocks that will be in focus on Tuesday trade.

U.S. stocks, bonds and the dollar saw small moves as traders braced for a barrage of economic data and remarks from Federal Reserve speakers that will help shape the outlook for interest rates, according to Bloomberg.

The S&P 500 Index fell by 0.11%, while the Nasdaq 100 was up 0.2% as of 11:30 a.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat.

Brent crude was trading 0.71% higher at $82.20 a barrel. Gold was lower by 0.38% at $2,027.58 an ounce.

India's benchmark stock indices closed lower for the second day in a row on Monday, led by losses in Infosys Ltd. and Asian Paints Ltd.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 90.65 points, or 0.41%, lower at 22,122.05, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 352.66 points, or 0.48%, to end at 72,790.13.

Overseas investors became net sellers of Indian equities on Monday. Foreign portfolio investors sold stocks worth Rs 285.1 crore; domestic institutional investors turned net buyers and bought equities worth Rs 5.3 crore after a day of selling, the NSE data showed.

The local currency strengthened by 5 paise to close at 82.90 against the U.S. dollar.