Stocks To Watch: Mazagon Dock, Zomato, GMR Airports, Bank of India, JSW Steel, IDFC First Bank, Religare

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd., Zomato Ltd., and GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd. will be among the major stocks in focus for the trading session on Monday.

Mazagon Dock received an order worth Rs 1,145 crore from ONGC for laying approximately 44.4 km of subsea pipelines in 19 segments. SoftBank-affiliated SVF Growth (Singapore) Pte. has cut a 1.07% stake in food aggregator Zomato Ltd. for Rs 1,127 crore.

Meanwhile, two key investors in GMR Airports have divested their stakes, while Rajiv Jain-backed GQG Partners has picked up a 4.7% stake for Rs 1,671 crore.

Indian benchmark indices rose for six straight weeks, logging the best weekly gains in nearly three years.

The NSE Nifty 50 index ended at a record high after hitting the 21,000 mark for the first time on Friday. The NSE Nifty 50 ended 68.25 points, or 0.33% higher, at 20,969.40, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 303.91 points, or 0.44% higher, at 69,825.60.

Overseas investors in Indian equities turned net buyers on Friday after two consecutive selling sessions. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 3,632.3 crore, while domestic institutional investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 434 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Asian markets opened mostly higher today ahead of a week that includes key US inflation data and the Federal Reserve’s final rate decision of the year.

Indices in Japan gained more than 1%, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 traded 0.3% higher and South Korea's Kospi was flat. Meanwhile, those in mainland China and Hong Kong fell.

The Indian rupee weakened 3 paise to close at Rs 83.39 against the greenback on Friday.

Treasury yields surged as traders pared expectations for the Federal Reserve to ease monetary policy aggressively next year after a better-than-forecast jobs report, Bloomberg reported.

Brent crude ended 0.45% higher at $76.18 a barrel. Gold fell 1.26% to $2,003.41 an ounce.