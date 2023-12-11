Stocks To Watch: Mazagon Dock, Zomato, GMR Airports, Bank of India, JSW Steel, IDFC First Bank, Religare
Here are the stocks to watch before going into trade today.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd., Zomato Ltd., and GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd. will be among the major stocks in focus for the trading session on Monday.
Indian benchmark indices rose for six straight weeks, logging the best weekly gains in nearly three years.
The NSE Nifty 50 index ended at a record high after hitting the 21,000 mark for the first time on Friday. The NSE Nifty 50 ended 68.25 points, or 0.33% higher, at 20,969.40, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 303.91 points, or 0.44% higher, at 69,825.60.
Overseas investors in Indian equities turned net buyers on Friday after two consecutive selling sessions. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 3,632.3 crore, while domestic institutional investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 434 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Asian markets opened mostly higher today ahead of a week that includes key US inflation data and the Federal Reserve’s final rate decision of the year.
Indices in Japan gained more than 1%, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 traded 0.3% higher and South Korea's Kospi was flat. Meanwhile, those in mainland China and Hong Kong fell.
The Indian rupee weakened 3 paise to close at Rs 83.39 against the greenback on Friday.
Treasury yields surged as traders pared expectations for the Federal Reserve to ease monetary policy aggressively next year after a better-than-forecast jobs report, Bloomberg reported.
Brent crude ended 0.45% higher at $76.18 a barrel. Gold fell 1.26% to $2,003.41 an ounce.
Stocks To Watch
Tata Motors: The carmaker said in an exchange filing that it will hike commercial vehicle prices up to 3% from January.
Further, Ministry of Road, Transport, and Highways has issued a notification directing all N2 and N3 category trucks, produced from Oct. 1, 2025, need to have factory-fitted air conditioned cabin for drivers. The move is expected to increase production costs.
Ashok Leyland: Ministry of Road, Transport, and Highways has issued a notification directing all N2 and N3 category trucks, produced from Oct. 1, 2025, need to have factory-fitted air conditioned cabin for drivers. The move is expected to increase production costs.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: The company received an order worth Rs 1,145 crore from ONGC for laying approximately 44.4 km of subsea pipelines in 19 segments.
GMR Airports Infrastructure: Two key investors in the company have divested their stake, while the Rajiv Jain-backed GQG Partners has picked up a 4.7% stake for Rs 1,671 crore.
Bank of India: The company’s QIP worth of Rs 4,500 crore was oversubscribed by 4.11 times. The company received 104 bids, aggregating to 18,483.30 crore.
REC: The company signed a 200 million Euro loan agreement with the German Bank KfW in New Delhi today. This is the company's sixth line of credit under Indo-German Development Cooperation.
JSW Steel: The company secured a coveted position in the DJSI World Index and the DJSI Index for Emerging Markets.
Adani Enterprise: The company acquired the remaining 51% stake in Quintillion Business Media. Post-acquisition, Quintillion Business Media becomes a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.
Ramco Cements: Kolimigundla clinker plant capacity increased to 3.15 MTPA from 2.5 MTPA.
IDFC First Bank: Cloverdell Investment reduced its stake in the company to 2.25% from 4.04%.
Dr Reddy Laboratories: The US FDA issued Form 483 with three observations in its inspection from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8.
HCL Tech: The leading global technology company, expands its footprint in Romania with a new global delivery centre in Iaşi, Romania.
Cipla: The company received the US FDA for ANDA for Vasopressin.
Lemon Tree Hotels: The company signed a licence pact for an 80-room hotel in Karnataka.
Lloyds Metals And Energy: The company approved the expansion of iron ore mining capacity up to 55 MTPA, the establishment of 45 MTPA BHQ beneficiation plants, the establishment of 3 MTPA integrated steel plants and the enhancement of 4 MTPA pellet plants to 8 MTPA pellet plants. The company's board approved the issue of 6.35 crore shares by way of a rights issue for Rs 99.9 crore.
Apollo Tyres: The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal filed by SEBI and has directed SEBI to refund the entire penalty amount of Rs 65 lakh imposed for the alleged violation of certain provisions of the Buy Back Regulations, 1998.
Max Healthcare: The company’s unit will acquire a 100% stake in Starlit Medical Centre for 125 crores.
Vinati Organics: The company’s commercial production of Ortho Secondary Butyl Phenol (OSBP) and Di-Secondary Butyl Phenol (DSBP) has commenced at the company facility with an installed capacity of 5000 MT for (OSBP) and 1000 MT for (DSBP).
Imagicaaworld Entertainment: The company signed an MoU with the Uttarakhand Government to set up an entertainment park in Uttarakhand.
Shoppers Stop: The company and the Good Glamm Group are looking to collaborate on creating disruptive omni-channel experiences.
Blue Dart: The board approved the purchase of two leased aircraft from the Netherlands' DLH Aviation for Rs 40 crore.
IREDA: The company launches a retail division with an enhanced emphasis on providing loans to borrowers in the PM-KUSUM scheme, rooftop solar, and other business-to-consumer (B2C) sectors.
S.P. Apparels: The company purchased the entire or partial shares of Young Brand Apparel Private, which is a subsidiary of M/s Bannari Amman Spinning Mills.
Religare: The company completes the acquisition of a 100% equity stake in MIC Insurance Web Aggregator Private. Post-acquisition, MIC has become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.
Bulk Deals
Goldiam International: Rashesh Bhansali sold 10 lakh shares (0.91%) at Rs 180 apiece.
Neuland Lab: Ramamohan Rao Davuluri sold 4 lakh shares (3.11%) at Rs 5012.45 apiece.
Pricol: Phi Capital Solutions LLP sold 30.03 lakh shares (2.46%) at Rs 333.16 apiece and Goldman Sachs India Limited bought 28.94 lakh shares (2.37%) at Rs 333 apiece.
Cantabil: BOFA Securities Europe Sa bought 4.67 lakh shares (2.86%) at Rs 263 apiece.
Fivestar: Matrix Partners India Investment Holdings II LLC sold 45.29 lakh shares (1.55%) at Rs 730.02 apiece. Matrix Partners India Investment Holdings II LLC sold 46.84 lakh shares (1.6%), Peak XV Partners Investments V sold 45.66 lakh shares (1.56%), and TPG Asia VII SF PTE sold 89.06 lakh shares (3.04%) at 730 apiece.
Mahindra Logistic: Goldman Sachs Funds: Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio sold 5.92 lakh shares (0.82%) at Rs 376.19 apiece.
Spencer Retail: Santosh Industries Ltd. bought 8 lakh shares (0.88%) at Rs 107.32 apiece, and Monet Securities Private Ltd. bought 4.82 lakh shares (0.53%) at Rs 113.74 apiece.
Zomato: SoftBank-affiliated SVF Growth (Singapore) Pte. has cut a 1.07% stake in food aggregator Zomato Ltd. for Rs 1,127 crore. SVF Growth offloaded 9.35 crore shares at Rs 120.5 apiece. Societe Generale bought a 0.24% stake, Edelweiss Mutual Fund purchased a 0.09% stake, and Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte. bought a 0.09% stake at Rs 120.5 apiece, among other buyers.
Insider Trades
Choice International: Promoter group NS Technical Consultancy bought 4 lakh shares on Dec. 6.
Ultramarine and Pigments: Promoter group Deepa Ajay sold 15,033 shares between Dec.7 and 8.
Arman Financial Services: Promoter group Amit R. Manakiwala sold 400 shares on Dec. 6.
Pledge Share Details
Jindal Steel and Power: Promoter group Siddeshwari Tradex released a pledge of 9.6 lakh shares on Dec. 5 and created a pledge of 5.9 lakh shares on Dec. 5.
Who’s Meeting Whom
Brigade Enterprise: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 11–19.
Bharat Forge: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 13.
V-Mart Retail: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 13–21.
Ultratech Cement: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 11.
Page Industries: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 14.
Indo Count Industries: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 13.
Polycab: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 13.
Mastek: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 13.
Shoppers Stop: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 13.
Tips Industries: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 13.
Aurobindo Pharma: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 13.
Tata Consultancy Services: To meet investors and analysts from Dec.11 to Dec.15.
Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 13.
Trading Tweaks
Price band revised from 20% to 10%: Adani Power, Spencer’s Retail.
Move into a short-term ASM framework: Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Green Energy, New Delhi Television, TV18 Broadcast.
Move out of short-term ASM framework: Insecticides (India), Swan Energy.
F&O Cues
Nifty December futures are up by 0.21% to 21,075 at a premium of 105.6 points.
Nifty December futures open interest down by 3.2%.
Nifty Bank December futures are up by 0.96% to 47499.80 at a premium of 237.8 points.
Nifty Bank December futures open interest up by 5.6%.
Nifty Options Dec.13 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 21000 and maximum put open interest at 20000.
Bank Nifty Options Dec. 13 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 49000 and Maximum Put Open Interest at 47000.
Securities in ban period: Balrampur Chini Mills, Delta Corp., Hindustan Copper, Indiabulls Housing Finance, National Aluminium, SAIL, Zee Entertainment.
Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.