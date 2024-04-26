Stocks To Watch: Maruti Suzuki, HCLTech, Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank

The stocks of Tech Mahindra Ltd. and IndusInd Bank Ltd. will be in focus after it announced its quarterly earnings on Thursday. In addition, Maruti Suzuki Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., SBI Life Insurance Co. and Bajaj Finserv Ltd. will be in the spotlight as it announces its quarterly results.

Interglobe Aviation Ltd. will also be in focus after it ordered 30 Airbus wide-body aircraft as it looks to ramp up its fleet and offer longer-distance global routes to Indians, who are increasingly keen to undertake foreign travel. The airline has ordered 30 A350-900 aircraft that are powered by Rolls Royce’s Trent XWB engine.

ICICI Bank Ltd. on Thursday said that nearly 17,000 new credit cards have been erroneously mapped to the wrong users on digital channels. The bank has blocked these cards and issued new ones to customers, it said.

Wall Street was rattled by data that showed exactly what stock traders did not want to hear: a significant slowdown in the world’s largest economy and persistent inflation pressures, Bloomberg said.

The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 fell by 1.32% and 1.56%, respectively, as on 11:24 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 1.56%.

Brent crude was trading 0.56% lower at $87.53 a barrel. Gold rose 0.59% to $2,329.86 an ounce.

India's benchmark stock indices gained for the fifth straight day on Thursday, with the Nifty 50 closing above 22,500, led by nearly 4% gains in PSU banks.

The Nifty ended 0.75%, or 167.95 points, higher at 22,570.35, while the Sensex gained 0.66%, or 486.50 points, to close at 74,339.44.

Overseas investors stayed net sellers on Thursday for the fourth consecutive day. Foreign portfolio investors sold stocks worth Rs 2,823.33 crore and domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the fourth day and mopped up equities worth Rs 6,167.56 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The Indian currency closed flat at Rs 83.33 against the US dollar.