Stocks To Watch: Kotak Mahindra, Zee, Union Bank, LIC Housing, Swan Energy, Bharti Airtel, JSW Infra, KIOCL

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. and Union Bank of India will be among the major stocks to watch on Monday.

Zurich Insurance Co. plans to buy 70% stake in Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Co. for Rs 5,560 crore, while Zee Entertainment said its board has constituted an independent advisory committee to review the alleged widespread circulation of misinformation about the company.

Union Bank of India has approved Rs 135.65 per share as the issue price of the share.