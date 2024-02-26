Stocks To Watch: Kotak Mahindra, Zee, Union Bank, LIC Housing, Swan Energy, Bharti Airtel, JSW Infra, KIOCL
Here are the stocks to watch before going into trade today.
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. and Union Bank of India will be among the major stocks to watch on Monday.
Zurich Insurance Co. plans to buy 70% stake in Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Co. for Rs 5,560 crore, while Zee Entertainment said its board has constituted an independent advisory committee to review the alleged widespread circulation of misinformation about the company.
Union Bank of India has approved Rs 135.65 per share as the issue price of the share.
Most markets in Asia-Pacific region gained in early trade on Monday, taking cues from rally in U.S. stocks, while investors await a slew of economic data from the region, and U.S.
The Nikkei 225 was 178.16 points or 0.46% higher at 39,276.84, and the S&P ASX 200 was 9.20 points or 0.12% higher at 7,652.80 as of 06:25 a.m. The KOSPI index was trading 9.32 points or 0.35% lower at 2,658.38 as of 06:25 a.m.
Japan will release its CPI data on Tuesday, and official PMI data from China is scheduled for release on Friday. Federal Reserve's preferred inflation metric, Personal Consumption Expenditure will be released on Thursday.
The S&P 500 index rose by 0.03%, and Nasdaq Composite fell by 0.28%, respectively on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.16%.
Brent crude was trading 0.32% lower at $81.36 a barrel. Gold was down by 0.24% to $2,030.61 an ounce.
India’s benchmark stock indices erased early gains to end lower on Friday after the Nifty 50 hit a record high for the fifth consecutive session.
On a weekly basis, the NSE Nifty 50 ended with a record closing level of 22,212.7, or 0.78%, higher, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed nearly 1% up.
On Friday, the Sensex closed down 15.44 points, or 0.02%, at 73,142.8, while the Nifty ended 4.75 points, or 0.02%, lower at 22,212.7.
Overseas investors became net buyers of Indian equities on Friday after a day of selling. Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 1,276.1 crore; while domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the second consecutive day and bought equities worth Rs 176.7 crore, the NSE data showed.
The Indian rupee weakened 10 paise to close at Rs 82.95 against the U.S. dollar.
Stocks To Watch
Kotak Mahindra Bank: Zurich Insurance Company plans to buy a 70% stake in Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Company for Rs 5,560 crore via primary and secondary acquisitions in a single tranche.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises: The company said its board has constituted an independent advisory committee to review the alleged widespread circulation of misinformation, market rumours and speculation about the company.
Housing and Urban Development: To reach 25% of the minimum public shareholding, the government plans to sell up to 0.17% of the stake over a period of 12 months. It currently holds 75.17% equity in the developer.
Union Bank of India: The company approved Rs 135.65 per share as the issue price of the share. The QIP is fully subscribed.
LIC Housing: The board is to meet on March 7 to mull the FY25 borrowing budget.
JSW Infra: The company has received a letter of award from the V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority for handling dry bulk cargo at V.O. Chidambaranar Port on a design, build, finance, Operate and transfer (DBFOT) basis through a PPP basis.
Swan Energy: The board will consider the issue price for QIP on Feb. 28.
Sanofi India: The company reported revenue of Rs 694 crore and net profit of Rs 138 crore in the December quarter.
Bharti Airtel: The company strengthened its retail footprint in Agartala, Hyderabad, Jalandhar, Chandigarh, and Vizag.
Ashok Leyland: The company acquired a 49.9% stake in TVS Trucks for Rs 24.95 crore to strengthen the company’s automotive business.
KIOCL: The company’s pellet plant has been suspended due to an ongoing downward trend in pellet market conditions.
Suven Pharmaceuticals: The USFDA conducted an inspection at the company’s plant from Feb. 12 to 23 and no Form 483 has been issued because of the inspection.
Punjab and Sind Bank: The company will raise Rs 2,000 crore in one or more tranches via shares or bonds on Feb. 28.
Dixon Technologies: The company has launched a manufacturing unit in Uttarakhand to manufacture washing machines. The company’s unit, Padget Electronics, has a pact with Compal for the manufacturing of mobile phones.
Electronics Mart India: The company commenced commercial operations for a new multi-brand store in New Delhi.
Narayan Hrudayalaya: The company has been allotted 7.26 acres of land in New Town, Kolkata for setting up a healthcare facility.
TIPS Industries: The board will consider a proposal for buyback shares on Feb. 28.
Alembic Pharma: The company resumed manufacturing operations at the Sikkim plant.
Sona Comstar: The company executed definitive documents with Cleanmax Enviro Energy for setting up a captive power-generating facility in the state of Maharashtra with a solar capacity of 4.00 MWp. The SPV has been incorporated for this purpose.
KPI Green: The Gujarat Electricity Regulatory Commission has adopted a tariff for a 200 MWac grid-connected solar project.
HUDCO: The company has signed a MoU with NBCC for effective implementation of consultancy services, asset monetization activities, and corporate social responsibility activities.
New India Assurance: AS Rajeev has resigned from the board of the company with immediate effect.
Skipper: The company received an order worth Rs 737 crore from Power Grid Corp. for design, supply, construction of 765 kV transmission line project.
Entero Healthcare: The Assistant Director of Drugs Control, Chennai, temporarily suspended its arm's drug license for seven days from Feb. 26 to March 3.
HDFC Bank: The private lender will sell HDFC Credila stake to entities linked to BPEA EQT and ChrysCapital Group.
Supreme Industries: The company signed a power delivery agreement, security subscription and shareholder agreement with SPV formed by O2 Energy SG.
Transformers and Rectifiers: The company received an order worth Rs 232 crore from Power Grid Corp. for auto transformers.
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services: The company sifned customer service agreement with Emcure Pharmaceuticals for benefits and expense management platform Zaggle Save
IPO Offerings
Juniper Hotels: The public issue was subscribed to 2.08 times on day 3. The bids were led by institutional investors (2.96 times), retail investors (1.28 times), and non-institutional investors (0.85 times).
GPT Healthcare: The public issue was subscribed to 0.85 times on day 2. The bids were led by institutional investors (0.19 times), retail investors (1.25 times), and non-institutional investors (0.79 times).
Bulk Deals
AMI Organics: Sageone Investment Advisors LLP bought 2.5 lakh shares (0.67%) at Rs 1,075 apiece.
Olectra Greentech: Ujwal Kumar Pagariya sold 5.5 lakh shares (0.67%) at Rs 2,096 apiece.
Kolte Patil: Naresh Anirudha Patil sold 15.2 lakh shares (1.99%) at Rs 487.81 apiece, while Whiteoak Capital Mutual Fund bought 4.09 lakh shares (0.53%) at Rs 487.5 apiece.
Arvind Smart Spaces: Kausalya Real Serve LLP sold 7 lakh shares (1.54%) at Rs 582.02 apiece, while ICICI Prudential Equity Opportunities Fund bought 4.65 lakh shares (1.02%) at Rs 582 apiece.
Insider Trades
Maharashtra Seamless: Promoter Sudha Apparels bought 1 lakh shares between Feb. 19 to 21.
GOCL: Promoter Hinduja Capital sold 5 lakh shares Feb. 21.
Deccan Gold Mines: Promoter Rama Mines Mauritius sold 2.85 lakh shares between Feb. 20 to Feb. 22.
Greenply Industries: Promoter Show Investment bought 8,500 shares on Feb 22.
Lincoln Pharmaceuticals: Promoter Anand Arvind Bhai Patel bought 30,000 shares on Feb 21.
Jindal Stainless: Promoter JSL Overseas Holding bought 11.36 lakh shares on Feb 21.
Who’s Meeting Whom
Man Infraconstruction: To meet analysts and investors on Feb. 28.
GMM Pfaudler: To meet analysts and investors on Feb. 28.
Minda Corp.: To meet analysts and investors on March 6.
LLOYDS Metals and Energy: To meet analysts and investors on Feb 29 and March 1.
TVS Motor: To meet analysts and investors on Feb 28.
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals: To meet analysts and investors on Feb. 28 and 29.
KNR Construction: To meet analysts and investors on Feb 28.
Medi Assist Healthcare Services: To meet analysts and investors on Feb 26.
MSTC: To meet analysts and investors on Feb. 28.
UltraTech Cement: To meet analysts and investors on Feb. 26, Feb. 27.
Medplus Health Services: To meet analysts and investors on Feb. 28, 29.
Trading Tweaks
Price band revised from 20% to 10%: Tata Investment Corporation.
Price band revised from 2% to 5%: Sical Logistics.
Price band revised from 5% to 10%: Newgen Software Technologies.
Ex/record Dividend: FCL, Natco Pharma, Suprajit Engineering, Gateway Distriparks.
Moved into short-term ASM framework: Dynacons Systems and Solutions.
F&O Cues
Nifty February futures down by 0.10% to 22,228.85 at a premium of 16.15 points.
Nifty February futures open interest down by 8%.
Nifty Bank February futures down by 0.38% to 46,842.65 at a premium of 30.9 points.
Nifty Bank February futures open interest down by 3.8%.
Nifty Options Feb 22 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 23,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 21,000.
Bank Nifty Options Feb. 29 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 47,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 45,000.
Securities in ban period: Aditya Birla Fashion, Ashok Leyland, Balrampur Chini Mills, Biocon, Canara Bank, GMR Infra, GNFC, Hindustan Copper, Piramal enterprise, PVR Inox, RBL Bank, SAIL, Zee Entertainment Enterprise.