Stocks To Watch: Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, HUL, Tech Mahindra

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. will be in focus on Thursday after the RBI directed it to cease and desist the issue of fresh credit cards and the onboarding of new customers through its online and mobile banking channels with immediate effect.

The stocks of Axis Bank Ltd. and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. will also be in focus after it announced its quarterly earnings. The board of directors at Axis Bank also approved raising Rs 55,000 crore through shares and bonds. The bank is looking to raise the amount through non-convertible debentures and equity issues.

In addition, Nestle India Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd. and IndusInd Bank Ltd. will be in the spotlight as it announces its quarterly results.

The world’s biggest bond market came under pressure, with Wall Street gearing up for another jumbo-sized sale of Treasuries that will help determine whether a turning point is in sight after this year’s selloff, Bloomberg said.

The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 fell by 0.34% and 0.12%, respectively, as on 12:42 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.44%.

Brent crude was trading 0.66% lower at $87.84 a barrel. Gold rose 0.14% to $2,325.33 an ounce.

India's benchmark stock indices ended higher for the fourth session on Wednesday, led by gains in Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., and Larsen & Toubro Ltd.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 34.40 points, or 0.15%, higher at 22,402.40, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 114.48 points, or 0.16%, to close at 73,852.94.

Overseas investors remained net sellers on Wednesday for the third consecutive session. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 2,511.7 crore and domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the third day and mopped up equities worth Rs 3,809.9 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The Indian currency strengthened by 2 paise to close at Rs 83.32 against the US dollar.