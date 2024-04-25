Stocks To Watch: Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, HUL, Tech Mahindra
Here are the stocks to watch before going into trade today.
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. will be in focus on Thursday after the RBI directed it to cease and desist the issue of fresh credit cards and the onboarding of new customers through its online and mobile banking channels with immediate effect.
The stocks of Axis Bank Ltd. and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. will also be in focus after it announced its quarterly earnings. The board of directors at Axis Bank also approved raising Rs 55,000 crore through shares and bonds. The bank is looking to raise the amount through non-convertible debentures and equity issues.
In addition, Nestle India Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd. and IndusInd Bank Ltd. will be in the spotlight as it announces its quarterly results.
The world’s biggest bond market came under pressure, with Wall Street gearing up for another jumbo-sized sale of Treasuries that will help determine whether a turning point is in sight after this year’s selloff, Bloomberg said.
The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 fell by 0.34% and 0.12%, respectively, as on 12:42 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.44%.
Brent crude was trading 0.66% lower at $87.84 a barrel. Gold rose 0.14% to $2,325.33 an ounce.
India's benchmark stock indices ended higher for the fourth session on Wednesday, led by gains in Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., and Larsen & Toubro Ltd.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 34.40 points, or 0.15%, higher at 22,402.40, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 114.48 points, or 0.16%, to close at 73,852.94.
Overseas investors remained net sellers on Wednesday for the third consecutive session. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 2,511.7 crore and domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the third day and mopped up equities worth Rs 3,809.9 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
The Indian currency strengthened by 2 paise to close at Rs 83.32 against the US dollar.
Earnings Post Market Hours
Axis Bank (Standalone, YoY)
NII at up 11% Rs 13,089 crore vs Rs 11,742 crore.
Net profit at Rs 7,130 crore vs loss of Rs 5,728 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 6,261 crore).
Gross NPA at 1.43% vs 1.58% (QoQ).
Net NPA at 0.31% vs 0.36% (QoQ).
Recommended the final dividend of Rs 1 per share.
Approves raising up to Rs 20,000 crore via shares and Rs 35,000 crore via bonds.
HUL (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 0.04% at Rs 15,210 crore vs Rs 15,215 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 15,145 crore).
Ebitda down 1.06% at Rs 3,535 crore vs Rs 3,573 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 3,476 crore).
Margin down 24 bps at 23.24% vs 23.48% (Bloomberg estimate 23%).
Net profit down 1.53% at Rs 2,561 crore vs Rs 2,601 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 2,517 crore).
Recommended a dividend of Rs 24 per share.
LTIMindtree (Consolidated, QOQ)
Revenue down 1.38% at Rs 8,893 crore vs Rs 9,017 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 8,975 crore).
Ebit down 5.62% at Rs 1,309 crore vs Rs 1,387 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,388 crore).
Margin down 66 bps at 14.71% vs 15.38%, (Bloomberg estimate 15.41%).
Net profit down 5.81% at Rs 1,101 crore vs Rs 1,169 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,154 crore).
AU Small Finance Bank (Standalone, YoY)
NII up 10% at Rs 1,337 crore vs Rs 1,213 crore.
Net profit down 12.69% at Rs 371 crore vs Rs 425 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 401 crore).
Gross NPA at 1.67% vs 1.98% QoQ.
Net NPA at 0.55% vs 0.68% QoQ.
Syngene International (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 7.8% at Rs 917 crore vs Rs 994 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,025 crore).
Ebitda up 2.7% at Rs 327 crore vs Rs 318 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 314 crore).
Margin up 364 bps at 35.65% vs 32% (Bloomberg estimate 30.7%).
Net profit up 5.54% at Rs 189 crore vs Rs 179 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 156 crore).
Indian Hotels (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 17.23% at Rs 1,905 crore vs Rs 1,625 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,914 crore).
Ebitda up 23.2% at Rs 659.2 crore vs Rs 535.06 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 679.5 crore).
Margin up 167 bps at 34.6% vs 32.92% (Bloomberg estimate 35.5%).
Net profit up 29.27% at Rs 438 crore vs Rs 339 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 428 crore).
Board recommends dividend of Rs 1.75 per share.
Macrotech Developers (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 23.44% at Rs 4,018.5 crore vs Rs 3,255.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 3,824 crore).
Ebitda up 35.66% at Rs 1,047 crore vs Rs 772 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 965 crore).
Margin up 234 bps at 26.05% vs 23.7% (Bloomberg estimate 25.2%).
Net profit down 10.61% at Rs 667 crore vs Rs 746.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 631 crore).
Recommended final dividend of Rs 2.25 per share.
Supreme Petrochem (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 12.68% at Rs 1,563 crore vs Rs 1,387 crore.
Ebitda down 15.92% at Rs 175 crore vs Rs 208 crore.
Margin down 381 bps at 11.2% vs 15.02%.
Net profit down 17.46% at Rs 131.5 crore vs Rs 159.33 crore.
Board recommended dividend of Rs 7 per share.
Dalmia Bharat (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 10.01% at Rs 4,307 crore vs Rs 3,915 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 4,174 crore).
Ebitda down 7.88% at Rs 654 crore vs Rs 710 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 803.3 crore).
Margin down 295 bps at 15.18% vs 18.13% (Bloomberg estimate 19.2%).
Net profit down 47.45% at Rs 320 crore vs Rs 609 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 295 crore).
Mas Financial Services (Standalone, YoY)
Total income up 23.04% at Rs 330 crore vs Rs 268 crore.
Net profit up 22.5% at Rs 68.05 crore vs Rs 55.55 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 66.3 crore).
Earnings in Focus
Nestle India Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., Indusind Bank Ltd., Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd., Coromandel International Ltd., Cyient Ltd., L&T Technology Services, Laurus Labs Ltd., Mphasis Ltd., Schaeffler India Ltd., Tanla Platforms Ltd., UTI Asset Management Co. and Zensar Technologies Ltd.
Stocks to Watch
Kotak Mahindra Bank: The Reserve Bank of India directed the company to cease and desist the issue of fresh credit cards and the onboarding of new customers through its online and mobile banking channels with immediate effect.
Reliance Industries: The company acquired a 100% stake in MSKVY Nineteenth Solar SPV and MSKVY Twenty-second Solar SPV for Rs 1 crore.
TCS: The company entered a strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services to accelerate its customers’ cloud transformation journey at scale.
Ask Automotive: The company announced a joint agreement with Japan-based AISIN Group companies to market and sell the auto components in independent aftermarket for passenger car products. With this strategic collaboration company endeavors to expand its footprints across India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh for independent aftermarkets of passenger car products.
Rail Vikas Nigam: The company emerged as the lowest bidder for a railway project worth Rs 239 crore.
Shyam Metalics And Energy: The company introduced "SEL Tiger Foil” to preserve food freshness and promote sustainability.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services: Prateek Agrawal has been appointed as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Motilal Oswal Asset Management company.
National Aluminium: Khanij Bidesh India has signed a MoU with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - National Geophysical Research Institute for advancing geophysical investigations in the critical and strategic minerals sector.
Jubilant Pharmova: USFDA inspected at Radiopharmaceuticals manufacturing facility of a Canada-based unit and ended with 5 observations.
IPO Offering
JNK India: The public issue was subscribed to 1.03 times on day 2. The bids were led by institutional investors (0.68 times), non-institutional investors (1.25 times), retail investors (1.13 times).
Bulk Deal
Waaree Technologies: Camellia Tradex sold 56,000 shares (0.52%) at Rs 1,995 apiece.
Cyient DLM: BNP Paribas Financial Markets sold 7.03 lakh shares (0.88%) at Rs 740.78 apiece.
Block Deal
Delhivery: Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold 2.04 crore shares (2.78%), while Capital group Fund bought 1.59 crore shares (2.16%), Fidelity group bought 37.5 lakh shares (0.48%) and among others at Rs 444.3 apiece.
Trading Tweaks
Moved into short-term ASM framework: Amara Raja Energy and Mobility, Hind Rectifiers, Suraj Estate Developers, Tejas Networks, Authum Investment, and Infrastructure.
Moved out of short-term ASM framework: Hindustan Zinc, Ramco Systems.
Price Band change from 10% to 5%: MIC Electronics.
F&O Cues
Nifty April futures up by 0.22% to 22,414.7 at a premium of 12.3 points.
Nifty April futures open interest down by 15.5%.
Nifty Bank April futures up by 0.41% to 48,190.95 at a premium of 1.95 points.
Nifty Bank April futures open interest down by 39.61%.
Nifty Options April 25 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 22,500 and Maximum Put open interest at 22,000.
Bank Nifty Options April 30 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 50,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 48,000.
Securities in ban period: Aditya Birla Fashion, Hindustan Copper, SAIL.
Kotak Mahindra Bank Responds To RBI Curbs: Restrictions Will Not Materially Impact Overall Business
Money Market Update
The Indian currency strengthened by 2 paise to close at 83.32 against the U.S. Dollar.
Research Reports
Godrej Consumer - Better Focus To Drive Superior Earnings Growth: Nirmal Bang Initiates Coverage With A Buy
Sun Pharma - ‘Specialty’ Way Of Driving Growth Prospects: Motilal Oswal
Lupin - New Drugs Approvals Will Boost Future Prospects: Axis Securities
Shriram Finance - Diversification, Strong Execution Boost Growth Outlook: Motilal Oswal
Mahindra Finance - Fraud Detected At One Of The Branches; Downgrade To Sell: Centrum Broking