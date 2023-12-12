Stocks To Watch: Infosys, Canara Bank, Dixon Tech, RVNL, Sterling And Wilson, Wipro, DLF, J&K Bank

Most share indices in the Asia-Pacific region rose on Tuesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street as investors shift their focus on key U.S. inflation data today, and policy meetings of major central bank this week.

Share indices rose in Japan, South Korea, and Australia. However, equity indices in Hon Kong declined on caution before an annual year-conference meet of Chinese policy makers which will set down new agenda for upcoming year.

The U.S. consumer price index is scheduled for release later today, and is expected to provide final cue before the Federal Reserve's policy outcome on Wednesday. According to a Bloomberg Survey, the annul CPI print is expected to come at 3.1% for November from 3.2% in the preceding month.

Moreover, market participants will also keep an eye on the European Central Bank, and the Bank of England's policy meeting on Thursday.

The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq Composite rose by 0.39% and 0.20%, respectively on Monday The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.43%.

Brent crude was trading 0.25% higher at $76.03 a barrel. Gold was up by 0.15% at $1,984.83 an ounce.

The GIFT Nifty was up 4.0 or 0.02% at 21,145.00 as of 6:43 a.m.