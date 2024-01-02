Stocks To Watch: HUL, LIC, Gensol Engineering, SJVN, Coal India, BHEL, Tata Motors, TVS Motors

Companies such as Life Insurance Corp., Hindustan Unilever Ltd. and Gensol Engineering Ltd. will be in focus on Tuesday.

Life Insurance Corp. received a demand order-cum-penalty notice worth Rs 806.3 crore from Maharashtra tax authorities, while Hindustan Unilever also received Goods and Services Tax demand notice from five different states amounting to nearly Rs 450 crore.

Gensol Engineering approved raising of funds up to Rs 300 crore via qualified institutional placement.