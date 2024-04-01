Stocks To Watch: HDFC Bank, NTPC, JSW Steel, Torrent Power, Asian Paints, PNB, JM Financial
Here are the stocks to watch before going into trade today.
HDFC Bank Ltd. will be in focus during Monday trade as it plans to sell its 100% stake in HDFC Education and Development Services through the Swiss challenge method.
NTPC Ltd. has discontinued operations at a thermal power station permanently, while a JSW Steel Ltd. unit commissioned a hot strip mill at its Vijayanagar plant.
India's benchmark equity indices pared some gains in the last hour of Thursday's session, but still managed to close the last week of the financial year over 1% higher.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 219.85 points, or 0.99%, higher at 22,343.50, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 639.16 points up, or 0.88%, at 73,635.48.
Overseas investors stayed net buyers on Thursday for the third consecutive day. Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 188.31 crore and domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the seventh day and mopped up equities worth Rs 2,691.52 crore, the NSE data showed.
The Indian rupee weakened by 2 paise to close at Rs 83.40 against the U.S. dollar.
A stellar quarter for U.S. stocks is ending with a sense of caution, with traders gearing up for key inflation data after the latest Fedspeak reinforced bets policymakers will be in no rush to cut interest rates, reported Bloomberg.
The S&P 500 index rose by 0.29% and Nasdaq 100 fell 0.14% respectively as on 1:08 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.04%.
Brent crude was trading 1.50% higher at $87.38 a barrel. Gold was up by 1.24% at $2,222.05 an ounce.
Stocks To Watch
HDFC Bank: The lender plans to sell its 100% stake in HDFC Education and Development Services through the Swiss challenge method. After the Swiss challenge process is over, the bank will decide on the purchaser.
Bank stocks: The RBI authorised 11 banks to import both gold and silver in FY25 from April 1. Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, SBI, Karur Vysya Bank are among eligible buyers for gold and silver and Indian Overseas Bank, PNB and Union Bank of India can buy only gold.
NTPC: The company has discontinued operations of 2x110 MW Barauni Thermal Power Station Stage-I permanently.
JSW Steel: Unit JSW Vijayanagar Metallics commissioned 5 MTPA capacity hot strip mill at its Vijayanagar plant.
Bank of India: The lender received a tax demand of Rs 564.4 crore from income tax department for AY18-19.
Punjab National Bank: The board approved raising capital up to Rs 10,000 crore via compliant bonds, in one or more tranches during FY25.
Torrent Power: The company has received letter of award from its distribution unit for setting up 150 MW grid-connected wind solar hybrid project with a cost of Rs 1,825 crore.
Asian Paints: The board approved investment of Rs 200 crore in unit Asian Paints International.
JM Financial: Atul Mehra ceases to hold office as Joint MD effective March 28 and Adi Patel redesignated as MD from Joint MD effective April 1.
Strides Pharma: The corporate insolvency resolution process against unit Strides Alathur has been stayed by the NCLT.
Shriram Finance: The company approved and allotted NCDs on private placement basis. The issue size is Rs 733 crore with a greenshoe option of Rs 617 crore.
Aurobindo Pharma: Unit CuraTeQ Biologics signed an agreement with Merck Sharpe & Dohme Singapore Trading for contract manufacturing operations.
Rail Vikas Nigam: The company emerged as the lowest bidder for a Rs 148 crore order from railways for upgradation of electric traction system.
Macrotech Developers: The company will acquire 50% stake in Siddhivinayak Realties under.
Muthoot Microfin: The company has raised $75 million via external commercial borrowings, to be utilized for on-lending and financing of eligible social loans.
Canara Bank: The bank will dilute 13% stake in Canara Robeco AMC by IPO, subject to regulatory approvals.
Reliance Infra: The company entered into agreements with Rosa Power Supply and Tato Hydro Power for availing secured borrowings in one or more tranches via inter corporate deposits of Rs 425 crore.
Honasa Consumer: The company announced its latest venture, Staze, a revolutionary colour cosmetic line designed to redefine beauty routines and an addition to its portfolio.
Chennai Petroleum Corp: The company revised cost of Cauvery Basin Refinery & Petrochemicals project to Rs 33,023 crore from Rs 29,361 crore. The board also revised JV's capital structure, with 75% equity from IndianOil and 25% from the company.
India Pesticides: Unit Shalvis Specialities situated at Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh has commenced its commercial production.
Great Eastern Shipping: The company has contracted to buy a medium range product tanker of about 51,486 deadweight tons to modernize and expand the fleet. The proposed ship will be financed entirely from internal accruals.
Edelweiss Financial Services: The company approved issue of NCDs worth Rs 200 crore.
Man Industries: Sanjay Kumar Agarwal will replace Ashok Gupta as CFO effective April 1
Avenue Supermarts: The company opened new stores Telangana, Punjab and Maharashtra. The total number of stores as on date stands at 361.
Karnataka Bank: The company approved allotment of QIP issue of Rs 600 crore. It also entered into a pact with ICICI Lombard General Insurance to distribute their general insurance products.
Triveni Turbines: The board approved reappointment of Dhruv M Sawhney as Chairman and MD for 5 years effective May 10, SN Prasad as CEO and Sachin Parab as COO effective April 1.
DCX Systems: Krishnabhagawan Srinivasa Ranga resigned as CFO effective March 31.
Samvardhana Motherson: The company has made further investment on right basis in unit Motherson Technology Services, raising its stake to 92.96%.
Lemon Tree Hotels: The company launched its fourth property in Himachal Pradesh with Lemon Tree Hotel, Kasauli.
Borosil: The company achieved commercial production from its new 25 tonnes per day production facility of borosilicate glass pressware at Jaipur, Rajasthan.
IPO Offering
SRM Contractors: The IPO has been subscribed 86.57 times on the third and final day. Bids were led by non-institutional investors (214.94 times), institutional investors (59.59 times), and retail investors (46.97 times).
Bulk Deals
Shriram Finance: Shriram Value Services bought 59.8 lakh shares (1.59%) at Rs 2,386 apiece and Sanlam Life Insurance sold 59.8 lakh shares (1.59%) at Rs 2,386 apiece.
Rategain Travel Technologies: Megha Chopra sold 25.2 lakh shares (2.32%) at Rs 715.25 apiece. Societe Generale bought 9.33 lakh shares (0.86%) at Rs 715 apiece.
Cartrade Tech: Springfield Venture International sold 6.31 lakh shares (1.34%) at Rs 640.04 apiece and ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 5.92 lakh shares (1.26%) at Rs 640 apiece.
Dhani Services: Acm Global Fund bought 1 crore shares (1.63%) at Rs 39.2 apiece and Inuus Developers sold 1 crore shares (1.63%) at Rs 39.2 apiece.
Genesys International Corp: Ashish Pannalal Nanda sold 2 lakh shares (0.52%) at Rs 579.5 apiece.
Rama Steel Tubes: Sunflower Broking sold 50 lakh shares (0.98%) at Rs 13.8 apiece.
IDFC First Bank: Cloverdell Investment sold 15.8 crore shares (2.25%) at Rs 75.24 apiece.
SG Mart: Dhruv Gupta sold 70 lakh shares (6.28%) at Rs 476.17 apiece, Veera Gupta bought 12 lakh shares (1.08%) at Rs 476 apiece, and Everest Finance And Investment bought 9.45 lakh shares (0.85%) at Rs 476.1 apiece.
Indostar Capital Finance: Ecp Iii Fvci sold 19.09 lakh shares (1.4%) at Rs 186.11 apiece and Cohesion Mk Best Ideas Sub-Trust bought 7.6 lakh shares (0.55%) at Rs 186.1 apiece.
Insider Trades
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals: Promoter Robust Marketing Services bought 30,000 shares on March 28 and 29 each.
Ion Exchange: Promoter Mahabir Prasad Patni sold 25,000 shares on March 29.
Pidilite Industries: Promoter Maithili Parekh sold one lakh shares on March 29.
Pledge Share Details
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals: Promoter Zuari Industries created a pledge for 2 lakh shares on March 29.
Who’s Meeting Whom
Eris Lifesciences: To meet investors and analysts on April 3.
Sansera engineering: To meet investors and analysts on April 5.
Gravita India: To meet investors and analysts on April 3.
Trading Tweaks
Price band revised from 20% to 10%: The Hi-Tech Gears, Time Technoplast.
Record/Ex date Special Dividend: Aditya Vision.
Record/Ex date Interim Dividend: Housing & Urban Development Corporation
Record/Ex date Stock split: Persistent Systems
Moved into short-term ASM framework: Jyoti CNC Automation, Sanghvi Movers.
Moved out into short-term ASM framework: Hi-Tech Gears.
F&O Cues
Nifty April futures up by 0.6% to 22,488.2 at a premium of 161.3 points.
Nifty April futures open interest up by 27.6%.
Nifty Bank April futures up by 0.83% to 47,545.15 at a premium of 420.55 points.
Nifty Bank April futures open interest UP by 1.6%.
Nifty Options April 4 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 22,500 and Maximum Put open interest at 22,000.
Bank Nifty Options April 3 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 48,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 47,000.
Securities in ban period: Zee Entertainment.