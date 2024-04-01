Stocks To Watch: HDFC Bank, NTPC, JSW Steel, Torrent Power, Asian Paints, PNB, JM Financial

HDFC Bank: The lender plans to sell its 100% stake in HDFC Education and Development Services through the Swiss challenge method. After the Swiss challenge process is over, the bank will decide on the purchaser.

Bank stocks: The RBI authorised 11 banks to import both gold and silver in FY25 from April 1. Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, SBI, Karur Vysya Bank are among eligible buyers for gold and silver and Indian Overseas Bank, PNB and Union Bank of India can buy only gold.

NTPC: The company has discontinued operations of 2x110 MW Barauni Thermal Power Station Stage-I permanently.

JSW Steel: Unit JSW Vijayanagar Metallics commissioned 5 MTPA capacity hot strip mill at its Vijayanagar plant.

Bank of India: The lender received a tax demand of Rs 564.4 crore from income tax department for AY18-19.

Punjab National Bank: The board approved raising capital up to Rs 10,000 crore via compliant bonds, in one or more tranches during FY25.

Torrent Power: The company has received letter of award from its distribution unit for setting up 150 MW grid-connected wind solar hybrid project with a cost of Rs 1,825 crore.

Asian Paints: The board approved investment of Rs 200 crore in unit Asian Paints International.

JM Financial: Atul Mehra ceases to hold office as Joint MD effective March 28 and Adi Patel redesignated as MD from Joint MD effective April 1.

Strides Pharma: The corporate insolvency resolution process against unit Strides Alathur has been stayed by the NCLT.

Shriram Finance: The company approved and allotted NCDs on private placement basis. The issue size is Rs 733 crore with a greenshoe option of Rs 617 crore.

Aurobindo Pharma: Unit CuraTeQ Biologics signed an agreement with Merck Sharpe & Dohme Singapore Trading for contract manufacturing operations.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The company emerged as the lowest bidder for a Rs 148 crore order from railways for upgradation of electric traction system.

Macrotech Developers: The company will acquire 50% stake in Siddhivinayak Realties under.

Muthoot Microfin: The company has raised $75 million via external commercial borrowings, to be utilized for on-lending and financing of eligible social loans.

Canara Bank: The bank will dilute 13% stake in Canara Robeco AMC by IPO, subject to regulatory approvals.

Reliance Infra: The company entered into agreements with Rosa Power Supply and Tato Hydro Power for availing secured borrowings in one or more tranches via inter corporate deposits of Rs 425 crore.

Honasa Consumer: The company announced its latest venture, Staze, a revolutionary colour cosmetic line designed to redefine beauty routines and an addition to its portfolio.

Chennai Petroleum Corp: The company revised cost of Cauvery Basin Refinery & Petrochemicals project to Rs 33,023 crore from Rs 29,361 crore. The board also revised JV's capital structure, with 75% equity from IndianOil and 25% from the company.

India Pesticides: Unit Shalvis Specialities situated at Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh has commenced its commercial production.

Great Eastern Shipping: The company has contracted to buy a medium range product tanker of about 51,486 deadweight tons to modernize and expand the fleet. The proposed ship will be financed entirely from internal accruals.

Edelweiss Financial Services: The company approved issue of NCDs worth Rs 200 crore.

Man Industries: Sanjay Kumar Agarwal will replace Ashok Gupta as CFO effective April 1

Avenue Supermarts: The company opened new stores Telangana, Punjab and Maharashtra. The total number of stores as on date stands at 361.

Karnataka Bank: The company approved allotment of QIP issue of Rs 600 crore. It also entered into a pact with ICICI Lombard General Insurance to distribute their general insurance products.

Triveni Turbines: The board approved reappointment of Dhruv M Sawhney as Chairman and MD for 5 years effective May 10, SN Prasad as CEO and Sachin Parab as COO effective April 1.

DCX Systems: Krishnabhagawan Srinivasa Ranga resigned as CFO effective March 31.

Samvardhana Motherson: The company has made further investment on right basis in unit Motherson Technology Services, raising its stake to 92.96%.

Lemon Tree Hotels: The company launched its fourth property in Himachal Pradesh with Lemon Tree Hotel, Kasauli.