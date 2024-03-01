Stocks To Watch: Adani Group, Paytm, Vedanta, Biocon, Dilip Buildcon, Auto Companies, Suven Pharma

One97 Communications has likely signed a deal to move its merchant accounts to Yes Bank, NDTV Profit reported exclusively. Paytm has also likely applied for a third-party application provider licence from the National Payment Corporation of India in collaboration with Yes Bank and Axis Bank.

The Adani Group reported a record Ebitda growth of 63.6% year-on-year in Q3 FY24, driven by its core infrastructure business.

Automakers will announce their February sales figures on Thursday. Companies such as TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki and Hero MotoCorp will be in focus.

Markets in Asia-Pacific region were trading on a mixed note as investors await for China's official PMI reading for February, and assess U.S. Personal Consumption Expenditure data.

The Nikkei 225 was trading 487.46 points or 1.24% higher at 39,653.65, and the S&P ASX 200 was trading 1.50 points or 0.02% up at 7,700.20 as of 06:56 a.m.

Markets in South Koura is closed today.

China's PMI data, scheduled for release later today, is estimated to be at 48.8 in February, lower than reading of 49.2 in the preceding month, due to a week-long holiday impacting activities, according to Bloomberg.

U.S. PCE Data or Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge rose in line with the estimate, giving traders a little relief that Fed will cut rates this year, and now when by how are remained to be bet at, Bloomberg reported.

Meanwhile, initial claims for unemployment benefits in the world's largest economy grew to 215,000, beating consensus estimate of 210,000, Bloomberg reported.

The S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq Composite indices rose by 0.52% and 0.90%, respectively, as of Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.12%.

Brent crude was trading 0.06% lower at $83.62 a barrel. Gold was down by 0.03% to $2,043.70 an ounce.