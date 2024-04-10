Brokerage Views: CLSA On Vedanta, Jefferies On Godrej Properties And More
Here are all the top stock calls you need to know about on Wednesday.
Top brokerages, from Citi Research to Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd., have taken various stock calls on different stocks and sectors, with the latter rating Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd. with a 'buy'. While, CLSA has upgraded Vedanta to 'buy' from 'underperform'.
NDTV Profit is tracking what the brokerages are putting out on specific stocks. Here are all the top calls by the brokerages that you need to know about on Wednesday.
CLSA On Vedanta
CLSA upgrades Vedanta to 'buy' from 'underperform', with target price raised to Rs 390 apiece from Rs 260 apiece earlier.
Well placed to benefit from commodity upcycle.
Capacity increase, profitability, capex program augurs well.
Guided for Group level Ebitda to rise from $5 billion to $6 billion in FY25 and $7.5 billion in FY26.
Debt at parent level has declined meaningfully
Raise blended EV/ Ebitda from 5x to 5.5x, earlier avg 7x shows rerating potential.
Citi on India Autos And Auto Parts
Margins and profits will be determined by operating leverage.
Commodity costs are expected to remain steady.
Quarterly trends are positive for personal vehicles and consumer vehicles, and negative for two-wheeler and tractors.
Watching out for plans in the current financial year, new launches in personal vehicles and electric vehicles along with rural/urban trends.
Awaiting EV plans with commentary on Production Linked Incentive and FAME 2 ending.
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. top pick among original equipment manufacturers with a target price of Rs 14,200 per share, implying a potential upside of 10% from the previous closing.
Endurance Technologies Ltd. is among the top parts makers with a target price of Rs 2,300 apiece, implying a potential upside of 21% upside from the previous closing.
Motilal Oswal On Kolte-Patil Developers
The brokerage initiates coverage with a 'buy' rating and a target price of Rs 700 per share, implying a potential upside of 35% from the previous close.
The company delivered 26 million sq ft of space in the last three decades and now has 43 million sq ft under development.
Balance sheet strengthened to net cash in December.
Strong pipeline and balance-sheet strength to push growth.
Risks include the inability to add new projects and slowing demand.
Motilal Oswal On MCX
Motilal upgrades MCX to 'buy', with a target price Rs 4,300 apiece, implying an upside of 15%.
Looking to grow volumes driven by new products
New products and variations to existing ones to be the key drivers
Interoperability of margins between the exchanges to provide further stimulus
Retail participation has significant headroom for growth
FPI participation to improve
Software transition to aid operations and costs
Expect MCX to deliver a revenue/Ebitda/PAT CAGR of 28%/205%/157% over FY24-26
Jefferies On Godrej Properties
Jefferies maintains 'buy' on Godrej Properties with price target raised to Rs 3,175 apiece from Rs 2,700 apiece earlier, implying 17.3% upside.
FY24 pre-sales of Rs 22,500 crore was highest among listed developers.
Believes FY25 can see growth over high base with Hyderabad entry.
FY25/26E pre-sales estimates raised by 25%/19%, respectively.
Expect P&L margins to scale towards 15-18% over next 3-4 years
Net gearing to stay upper end of its 0.5-1 times guidance on large project acquisition.