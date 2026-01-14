Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Jan. 14
Indian benchmark indices ended marginally lower on Tuesday, with the Nifty closing below the 25,750 marks amid weekly F&O expiry-related volatility.
Sentiment was also weighed down by renewed geopolitical concerns after US President Donald Trump announced a 25% tariff on countries trading with Iran, raising potential risks for India’s exports and strategic projects such as the Chabahar Port.
The BSE Sensex declined 250.48 points (0.3%) to close at 83,627.69, while the Nifty slipped 57.95 points (0.22%) to 25,732.30.
In the broader market, the Midcap index eased 0.2%, whereas the Smallcap index outperformed, gaining 0.6%.
US Market Wrap
Wall Street stocks plummeted as investors digested the latest inflation data, which showed a 2.7% annual increase in December, matching economists' expectations. Despite the steady inflation rate, bets on a pause in Federal Reserve rate cuts remained unchanged, with traders expecting the Fed to hold rates steady until June.
The S&P 500 index fell to around 6,967.80, with the dollar rising 0.2% against major currencies, reports Bloomberg.
Asian Market Wrap
Asian shares saw a modest gain in early trading, while Japanese stocks continued their winning streak, fueled by a weaker yen. The Nikkei 225 Stock Average rose 0.9% as the Japanese currency slipped past 159 per dollar, reaching its weakest level since July 2024, reports Bloomberg.
This surge comes amid reports of a potential snap election in Japan. Meanwhile, South Korean shares edged up, extending their winning streak to every trading day of 2026.
Commodity Check
Gold prices are trending upward, hovering near historic highs as soft US inflation figures strengthen the argument for further interest rate cuts. The metal's appeal as a haven remains high amid persistent geopolitical volatility. Gold is currently trading at $4,606.45, up 0.4% this morning. This follows a session where it hit an all-time peak of $4,634.55.
After hitting a record high above $89 on Tuesday, silver rose 1.5% to settle around $88.24.
After a powerful start to the year, industrial metals are pausing to find their next direction. Copper remains near record levels, while aluminum is maintaining its highest valuation in over three years. Aluminum was 0.4% higher at $3,197.50 a ton on the LME, while copper was 0.3% lower at $13,164 a ton. Tin rose 3.2%, after rallying 5.3% on Monday.
Crude oil has entered a period of consolidation following its most significant four-day rally in over half a year. Market attention is currently fixed on a White House meeting regarding Iran. Holding steady near $61 per barrel after a 9% gain over the last four sessions. Brent maintained its position after closing Tuesday above the $65 mark, reports Bloomberg.
Earnings In Focus
Infosys, Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww), HDB Financial Services, HDFC AMC, Indian Overseas Bank, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, Union Bank of India, Indosolar.
Earnings Post Market Hours
Q3 ICICI Lombard
Net Profit down 9.1% at Rs 659 crore versus Rs 724 crore
Net Premium Earned up 12.7% at Rs 5,685 crore
Gross Premium up 14.8% at Rs 7,433 crore versus Rs 6,474 crore
Combined Ratio 104.5% versus 105.1% (QoQ)
Combined Ratio 104.5% versus 102.7% (YoY)
Q3 Earnings – Tata Elxsi (QoQ)
Revenue up 3.9% at Rs 953 crore versus Rs 918 crore
Ebit up 17.4% at Rs 199 crore versus Rs 170 crore
Ebit Margin at 20.9% versus 18.5%
Net Profit down 29.7% at Rs 109 crore versus Rs 155 crore
Note Exceptional item of Rs 96 crore as a one-time impact of New Labour Codes
Q3 Earnings – Just Dial (QoQ)
Net Profit down 1.3% at Rs 118 crore versus Rs 119 crore
Revenue up 0.9% at Rs 306 crore versus Rs 303 crore
Ebitda up 9.4% at Rs 95 crore versus Rs 87 crore
Margin at 31.2% versus 28.7%
Stocks In News
Ajanta Pharma: Incorporated arm Ajanta Pharma Ireland.
HFCL: Step-down arm in Poland voluntarily liquidated.
Responsive Industries: Bhavneet Singh Chadha resigned as CFO.
Shanti Educational: Incorporated arm Shanti Learning initiatives in Haryana.
Birlasoft: Receives penalty of 11,796 euros from Belgium Body.
MTNL: Sunil Kumar Ranjan appointed as govt nominee director on the company’s board with immediate effect for 3 years.
Thomas Cook India: Signs Mou with Gujarat Govt to boost domestic tourism
Sagar Cements: The company sells 7.76% stake of Andhra Cements via Ofs.
Hi-Tech Gears: Kapil Rajora resigns as CFO. Vinod Raheja appointed as new CFO effective Jan. 14.
Ola Electric Mobility: The company re-introduced Ola Muhurat Mahotsav campaign starting Jan. 14. The customers can avail benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh on Ola Shakti Model Products.
Anand Rathi Share and StockBrokers: Arm Anand Rathi International Ventures to enter Investment, Merchant Banking business in GIFT City. Arm to carry co’s Investment Advisory business in GIFT City.
Arman Financial: Board Meet on Jan. 19 to consider Fundraise.
Endurance Tech: Company eligible to receive incentives worth Rs 859 crore. The incentives increase by Rs 252 crore from Rs 606 crore earlier. Incentives are related to investments made at Waluj Unit. The company to avail incentive as Industrial Promotion Subsidy.
Happy Forgings: Executed long-term land lease pact for Solar Power Plant Project.
Nitco: Sitanshu Satapathy resigned as CFO.
Kirloskar Ferrous: Operations at Jejuri plant in Maharashtra resumed effective today.
Satin Creditcare: Allots 80,000 Ncds worth Rs 80 crore.
NLC India: The company in pact with Gujarat Govt to develop large-scale Renewable Energy Projects.
Paytm: The company completed acquisition of 100% stake of Fincollect Services from Urja Money. Incorporated arm Paytm Europe payments SA.
Leela Palaces Hotels: Received 4 appellate orders from Bengaluru Tax Body.
Interarch Building Solutions: Received Rs 130 crore order from a customer. The order is to manufacture a pre-engineered steel building system.
Redtape: The company denies reports of Founders’ Stake Sale Talks. The company clarified that no negotiations for founders’ stake sale have taken place.
Firstsource Solutions: Arm acquired 100% stake in Telemedik for consideration up to USD 3 million, including earn-outs.
IPO Offering
Bharat Coking Coal: Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) is engaged in the production of coking coal, non-coking coal, and washed coal. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Coal India Limited. The public issue was subscribed 146.87 times on day 3. The bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (310.81 times), non-institutional investors (258.16 times), retail investors (49.33 times), Employee reserved (5.18 times), Reservation Portion Shareholder (87.29 times).
Amagi Labs: The public issue was subscribed to 0.06 times on day 1. No bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (00 times), non-institutional investors (0.04 times), retail investors (0.28 times).
Trading Tweak
Ex-Stock Split: Kotak Mahindra Bank (From Rs 5/- Per Share to Re 1/- Per Share), Ajmera Realty (From Rs 10 to Rs 2 per share)
Share to exit anchor Lock-in: Park Medi World (2%), Nephrocare Health Services (3%)
F&O Cues
Nifty January futures down by 0.37% to 25,780 at a premium of 48 points.
Nifty January futures open interest up by 1.27%.
Nifty Options on Jan 20: Maximum Call open interest at 26,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 24,500.
Securities in ban period: SAIL, Samman Capital
Currency Check
The Indian rupee slumped 4 paise against the US Dollar to close at 90.21.