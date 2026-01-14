Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Jan. 14

Indian benchmark indices ended marginally lower on Tuesday, with the Nifty closing below the 25,750 marks amid weekly F&O expiry-related volatility.

Sentiment was also weighed down by renewed geopolitical concerns after US President Donald Trump announced a 25% tariff on countries trading with Iran, raising potential risks for India’s exports and strategic projects such as the Chabahar Port.

The BSE Sensex declined 250.48 points (0.3%) to close at 83,627.69, while the Nifty slipped 57.95 points (0.22%) to 25,732.30.

In the broader market, the Midcap index eased 0.2%, whereas the Smallcap index outperformed, gaining 0.6%.