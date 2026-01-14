Stock Picks Today: ICICI Prudential Life, Titan, L&T And More On Brokerages' Radar

A clutch of global brokerages have rolled out fresh views on PB Fintech, ICICI Prudential Life, ICICI Lombard, Titan, TVS Motor, L&T, SBI Cards and Indus Towers ahead of the upcoming session.

They have also shared sector-level commentary on insurance, consumer discretionary, autos, telecom and broking platforms, alongside broader strategy views on India’s earnings outlook, sectoral leadership, regulatory risks and the near-term market sentiment.