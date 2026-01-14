Stock Picks Today: ICICI Prudential Life, Titan, L&T And More On Brokerages' Radar
They have also shared sector-level commentary on insurance, consumer discretionary, autos, telecom and broking platforms, alongside broader strategy views on India’s earnings outlook.
A clutch of global brokerages have rolled out fresh views on PB Fintech, ICICI Prudential Life, ICICI Lombard, Titan, TVS Motor, L&T, SBI Cards and Indus Towers ahead of the upcoming session.
They have also shared sector-level commentary on insurance, consumer discretionary, autos, telecom and broking platforms, alongside broader strategy views on India’s earnings outlook, sectoral leadership, regulatory risks and the near-term market sentiment.
Jefferies on PB Fintech
Jefferies maintains a Buy rating with a target price of Rs 2,200.
Concerns around commission caps have led to a 13% decline in PB Fintech’s share price over the past month.
Scenario analysis assuming first-year commissions cut to 20–30% from 25–40% in term and health insurance implies a 10–30% hit to first-year profits.
However, Jefferies believes the impact is NPV-neutral to positive as renewal take rates could increase.
PB Fintech could offset the impact through a Managing General Agent (MGA) structure, cost rationalisation, and pursuing life insurance renewal commissions.
At 44x EV/adjusted EBITDA, regulatory overhang may weigh on the stock in the near term.
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance
Citi on ICICI Pru Life
Citi maintains a Buy rating and hikes the target price to Rs 900 from Rs 870.
The turnaround thesis remains intact.
Growth revival is a key positive.
Margins are expected to improve further.
Weakness in early-bucket persistency is expected to have a limited impact.
Goldman Sachs on ICICI Pru Life
Goldman Sachs maintains a Neutral rating and hikes the target price to Rs 690 from Rs 660.
Q3 performance was in line with expectations.
Product mix and profitability gains offset GST headwinds.
APE growth was driven by ULIPs.
Retail protection saw strong growth aided by GST exemption tailwinds.
Management expects momentum to continue into Q4 and targets 13–14% medium-term topline growth.
Morgan Stanley on ICICI Pru Life
Morgan Stanley maintains an Equal-weight rating and hikes the target price to Rs 700 from Rs 625.
Q3 was a good quarter, though sustainability remains key.
Product-level margins were stable QoQ.
VNB margins surprised positively, remaining stable despite the loss of input tax credit.
Consistency in performance is key to driving a re-rating.
Jefferies on ICICI Pru Life
Jefferies maintains a Buy rating and hikes the target price to Rs 820 from Rs 800.
Higher margins in the December quarter led to earnings upgrades.
GST was a drag, but the company offset this through a better product mix, a positive yield curve and cost controls.
Persistency remains weaker and could lead to a slight negative variance in EV.
Jefferies believes steady growth could aid a valuation re-rating.
Investec on Titan
Investec maintains a Buy rating and hikes the target price to Rs 4,789 from Rs 4,248.
The brokerage sees multiple growth triggers ahead.
The view is premised on relatively inelastic jewellery demand.
Strong growth is expected across jewellery segments.
Profit contribution from subsidiaries is rising.
Active management interventions to capture market opportunities are viewed positively.
Kotak on TVS Motor
Kotak maintains an Add rating and hikes the target price to Rs 3,950 from Rs 3,675.
Drivers are in place for sustained growth momentum.
Domestic two-wheeler industry recovery and market share gains support the outlook.
TVS holds leadership in electric two-wheelers.
Network expansion is expected to drive growth in electric three-wheelers.
Export demand trends remain strong.
HSBC on L&T
HSBC maintains a Hold rating and cuts the target price to Rs 3,900 from Rs 4,000.
Q3 is expected to be decent, supported by execution and order backlog.
Order inflows may decline due to a high base.
Revenue growth should benefit from the existing order book.
HSBC flags emerging macro concerns around capex both domestically and globally.
ICICI Lombard General Insurance
Morgan Stanley on ICICI Lombard
Morgan Stanley maintains an Equal-weight rating with a target price of Rs 2,035.
Q3 results were mixed.
Adjusted PAT missed estimates due to an elevated combined ratio.
Retail health premium growth remains strong, while motor insurance growth appears mixed.
Sustained premium growth with market share gains is key, given valuation is not cheap.
Competitive intensity in motor insurance remains high.
A strong pickup in motor and health is expected in Q4FY26, aided by GST rate cuts.
Citi on ICICI Lombard
Citi maintains a Sell rating and hikes the target price to Rs 1,760 from Rs 1,710.
Adjusted PBT declined 4% YoY due to labour code-related impacts.
Growth revived in Q3, but competitive intensity remains elevated.
ICICI Lombard commands a scarcity premium due to its track record and lack of listed peers.
The shift to IFRS, entry of new GI players and potential listings could drive de-rating.
CLSA on SBI Cards
CLSA upgrades SBI Cards to Hold from Underperform with a target price of Rs 820.
Asset quality recovery is expected to be offset by pressure on PPOP.
Growth remains modest.
NIMs are expected to decline from Q4FY26.
Fee income faces pressure, with reward trimming partly offsetting the impact.
Asset quality recovery is largely priced in, while PPOP pressure is not.
CLSA on Indus Towers
CLSA maintains a High Conviction Outperform rating with a target price of Rs 565.
Indus Towers is seen as a key beneficiary of Vodafone Idea’s revival.
AGR relief should enable Vodafone Idea to raise funds, supporting tenancy growth.
Indus benefits from rollout activity by its two key tenants.
A strong balance sheet supports dividend payouts.
VIL fund raising could drive 10–11% CAGR growth in core revenue and EBITDA.
CLSA on Autos
CLSA expects rising inflation in copper, aluminium, steel and precious metals to drive vehicle price hikes.
Benign crude oil and natural rubber prices should cushion overall cost inflation.
OEMs are expected to pass on price increases.
If crude rises to $75/bbl, additional 100 bps price hikes may be required.
Demand impact is expected to be limited as on-road prices remain below pre-GST cut levels.
Citi on Brokers
Citi initiates coverage on Angel One with a Buy rating and target price of Rs 3,215.
Groww is also initiated with a Buy rating and target price of Rs 195.
The brokerage views both as transformational plays evolving into one-stop financial platforms.
Angel’s aggressive customer acquisition and business agility support a positive view.
Groww’s niche leadership, customer-centric approach and lean cost structure are positives.
Cross-sell potential is high for both platforms.
Market volatility and regulatory risks remain near-term headwinds.
Citi prefers Angel One over Groww due to stronger brand repositioning and valuation comfort.
BofA India Strategy – Amish Shah
BofA expects earnings weakness to persist in Q3FY26, with Nifty earnings growth of around 5% YoY.
Select sectors such as Cement, Industrials, Telecom and Autos are expected to post strong earnings growth of 29–40%.
Near-term market sentiment is likely to remain weak.
Beyond FY26, earnings cuts are expected to moderate with growth accelerating.
BofA is overweight rate-sensitive and affluent consumption themes.
Capex-led plays remain underweight.