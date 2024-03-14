Stock Of The Day: Shriram Pistons —Analyst View, Key Levels To Watch

Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. initiated a coverage on Shriram Pistons and Rings Ltd. with a 'buy' rating.

The brokerage has set a target price of Rs 2,450 per share, indicating an upside of 70%.

The company's dominant and growing franchise at attractive valuations warranted re-rating, Emkay Global said.

Shares of Shriram Pistons were trading 6.5% higher at Rs 1,537 per share, compared to 0.09% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 at 9:55 a.m.

The stock has risen 190% in the past year, compared to a 49% advance in the Nifty Midcap 150.