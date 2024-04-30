India Stocks' Long-Term Trend Remains Intact Despite Short-Term Hiccups: JM Financial's Vinay Jaising

The long-term trend remains intact for the markets as the worst is behind for the economy, with possible hiccups for the next three to six months due to a higher-for-longer interest-rate scenario and a negative global picture, according to Vinay Jaising, managing director of JM Financial. He pointed out that everyone is talking about interest-rate cuts, but it is much closer to peak, except in a few countries like Japan.

"When you do see interest-rate cuts, technically, the economy does get better and the cost of doing business does improve," the co-head of portfolio management services told NDTV Profit's Niraj Shah in an interview.

However, there can be a lot of news that is negative on the global front, on a higher-for-longer interest-rate scenario and slowdown of projects for the next three to six months and probably nine months, he said.

"So, I would be concerned about just exports or global slowdown much more than a recession," Jaising said. "But I think, with interest rates being at their peak, if I was a one-year investor, there are a lot of reasons to really smile out at."