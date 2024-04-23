Asian Stocks Track US Rebound On Profit Optimism: Markets Wrap

Investors are waiting to see if earnings will meet the lofty expectations for artificial intelligence this week when about 180 companies in the S&P 500 — representing over 40% of the gauge’s market capitalization — are due to report their results. Stakes are high for the “Magnificent Seven” megacaps, whose profits are forecast to rise nearly 40% from a year ago, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. The focus on earnings comes after a rout fueled by geopolitical fears and signals the Federal Reserve will be in no rush to cut rates.