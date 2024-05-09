Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On May 9

Asia-Pacific markets were trading on a mixed note early Thursday as market participants await the release of April's trade data from China later today.

The Nikkei 225 was 0.16% up, while the S&P ASX 200 was 0.58% down. The KOSPI index was trading 0.09% higher as of 6:33 a.m.

Wall Street’s enthusiasm for stocks faded after a four-day advance that drove the market to its longest winning run since March, Bloomberg said.

The S&P 500 settled flat, while the Nasdaq Composite ended 0.18% down. The Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended 0.44% higher on Wednesday.

Brent crude was trading 0.28% higher at $83.86 a barrel. Gold rose 0.03% to $2,309.58 an ounce.

The GIFT Nifty was trading 6 points or 0.03% higher at 22,388.50 as of 06:36 a.m.

In yet another range-bound trade, India's benchmark stock indices ended flat as voting trends in the ongoing general election made traders cautious.

The NSE Nifty 50 settled flat at 22,302.5 and the S&P BSE Sensex declined 45.46 points, or 0.06%, to end at 73,466.39.

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers on Wednesday for the fifth consecutive session as the sell-off hit the highest in nearly a month. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 6,669 crore—the highest since April 12—and domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the 12th day and mopped up equities worth Rs 5,929 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The Indian currency closed flat against the US dollar at Rs 83.51.