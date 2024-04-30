Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On April 30

U.S. stocks rose as a solid earnings season kept the market afloat despite bets the Federal Reserve will be forced to leave interest rates higher for longer, Bloomberg said.

The S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq 100 rose by 0.24% and 0.23%, respectively, as of 11:00 a.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.24%.

Brent crude was trading 1.30% lower at $88.34 a barrel. Gold rose 0.08% to $2,336.03 an ounce.

India's benchmark stock indices rebounded from Friday's drop to close nearly 1% higher on Monday, led by a rally in the banking, power and oil and gas sectors.

The Nifty settled 215.10 points, or 0.96%, higher at 22,635.05, and the Sensex rose 941.12 points, or 1.28%, to end at 74,671.28.

Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Monday after five consecutive sessions of selling. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 169.1 crore and domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the sixth day and bought equities worth Rs 692.1 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The Indian currency closed 12 paise weaker against the U.S. dollar at 83.47.