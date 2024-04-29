Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On April 29

Most markets in Asia-Pacific region extended gains on Monday as stocks on Wall Street after the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge rose in line with expectation.

The KOSPI index was trading 17.33 points or 0.65% higher at 2,673.66, and the S&P ASX 200 was 44.30 points or 0.58% up at 7,620.20 as of 06:27 a.m.

Wall Street breathed a sigh of relief after the recent economic data did not further erode the case for rate cuts this year, Bloomberg said. A rally in the world’s largest technology companies also lifted stocks.

The S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq Composite rose by 1.02% and 2.03%, respectively, as of Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.40%.

Brent crude was trading 0.77% lower at $88.81 a barrel. Gold declined 0.26% to $2,331.90 an ounce.

The GIFT Nifty was trading 13 point or 0.06% higher at 22,646.50 as of 06:30 a.m.

India's benchmark stock indices ended lower on Friday, snapping a six-day rally, as Bajaj Finance Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., and ICICI Bank Ltd. dragged. However, the benchmarks on a weekly basis closed higher.

The NSE Nifty 50 settled 150.40 points, or 0.67%, lower at 22,419.95, and the S&P Sensex declined 609.28 points, or 0.82%, to end at 73,730.16.

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities on Friday for the fifth consecutive session. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 3,408.9 crore and domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the fifth day and mopped up equities worth Rs 4,356.8 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The Indian currency closed 2 paise weaker against the U.S. dollar at 83.35.