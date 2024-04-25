Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On April 25

The world’s biggest bond market came under pressure, with Wall Street gearing up for another jumbo-sized sale of Treasury securities that will help determine whether a turning point is in sight after this year’s selloff, Bloomberg said.

The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 fell by 0.34% and 0.12%, respectively, as of 12:42 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.44%.

Brent crude was trading 0.66% lower at $87.84 a barrel. Gold rose 0.14% to $2,325.33 an ounce.

India's benchmark stock indices ended higher for the fourth session on Wednesday, led by gains in Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., and Larsen & Toubro Ltd.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 34.40 points, or 0.15%, higher at 22,402.40, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 114.48 points, or 0.16%, to close at 73,852.94.

Overseas investors remained net sellers on Wednesday for the third consecutive session. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 2,511.7 crore and domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the third day and mopped up equities worth Rs 3,809.9 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The Indian currency strengthened by 2 paise to close at Rs 83.32 against the US dollar.