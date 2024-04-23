Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On April 23

Markets in Asia-Pacific region rose for second day in a row on Tuesday ahead of the release of business figures around the globe, and on anticipation of positive earnings from Big Tech.

The Nikkei 225 was trading 218.87 points or 0.58% higher at 37,657.48, and the S&P ASX 200 was trading 35.30 points or 0.46% up at 7,684.50 as of 06:43 a.m.

US stocks rebounded on Monday, with Corporate America kicking off the busiest week for first-quarter earnings that will be key in shaping the outlook for equities, reported Bloomberg.

The S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq Composite rose 0.87% and 1.11%, respectively, as of Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.67%.

Brent crude was trading 0.46% higher at $87.42 a barrel. Gold was higher by 0.30% at $2,334.32 an ounce.

The GIFT Nifty was trading 31.5 points or 0.14% lower at 22,426.00 as of 6:45 a.m.

India's benchmark stock indices ended higher for the second day on Monday, led by gains in shares of ICICI Bank, Larsen & Toubro, and Infosys.

The NSE Nifty 50 settled 189.40 points or 0.86%, higher at 22,336.40, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 560.29 points or 0.77%, to end at 73,648.62.

Overseas investors turned net sellers after a day on Monday. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 2,915.2 crore and domestic institutional investors turned net buyers after a day and mopped up equities worth Rs 3,542.9 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee strengthened by 10 paise to close at 83.37 against the U.S. dollar.