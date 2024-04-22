Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On April 22
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
Share indices in Asia-Pacific region recouped Friday's losses to trade higher with focus on China's loan prime rates.
The Nikkei 225 was trading 226.68 points or 0.61% higher at 37,295.03, KOSPI index was trading 15.30 points or 0.59% up at 2,607.16 as of 06:33 a.m.
On Monday, the People's Bank of China will announce its one-year and five-year loan prime rates, with a special focus on the later as it's closely linked with many property mortgages.
The US stock market came under renewed pressure amid Big Tech sell-off, with traders remaining cautious about geopolitical risks ahead of the weekend, according to Bloomberg.
The S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq composite fell by 0.88% and 2.05%, respectively, as of Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.56%.
Brent crude was trading 0.50% lower at $86.85 a barrel. Gold was lower by 0.40% at $2,382.35 an ounce.
The GIFT Nifty was trading 6.5 points or 0.03% higher at 22,210.00 as of 06:34 a.m.
India's benchmark indices reversed their four-day losing streak to end higher on Friday as index heavyweights HDFC Bank Ltd. and Bajaj Finance Ltd. rose. However, the indices posted their worst weekly fall in over a month, as worries over the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran dented investors' sentiment.
The NSE Nifty 50 settled 151.15 points, or 0.69%, higher at 22,147.00, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 599.34 points, or 0.83%, to end at 73,088.33.
Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Friday after four days of selling. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 129.4 crore; domestic institutional investors turned net sellers after seven days and offloaded equities worth Rs 52.5 crore, the NSE data showed.
The Indian rupee strengthened by 7 paise to close at 83.47 against the U.S. dollar.
Earnings Post Market Hours
Wipro (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue flat at Rs 22,208 crore vs Rs 22,205 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 22,226.7 crore).
EBIT up 9% at Rs 3,560 crore vs Rs 3,267 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,372.4 crore).
Margin at 16% vs 14.7% (Bloomberg estimate: 15.17%).
Net profit up 6% at Rs 2,858 crore vs Rs 2,701 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,772.10 crore).
Jio Financial Services (Standalone, QoQ)
Total income up 5.22% at Rs 141 crore vs Rs 134 crore.
Net profit up 10.3% at Rs 78 crore vs Rs 70 crore.
HDFC AMC (Consolidated, YoY)
Net profit up 44% at Rs 541 crore vs Rs 376 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 498.9 crore).
Total income up 33% at Rs 851 crore vs Rs 638 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 724.80 crore).
Board recommends dividend of Rs 70 per share.
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (Consolidated, YoY)
Total income up 34.36% at Rs 1,392 crore vs Rs 1,036 crore.
Net profit up 32.67% at Rs 337 crore vs Rs 254 crore.
HDFC Bank (Standalone, QoQ)
Net Profit was at Rs 16,512 crore vs Rs 16,373 crore
NII was at Rs 29,077 crore vs Rs 28,470 crore
GNPA was at 1.24% vs 1.26%
NNPA was at 0.33% vs 0.31%
Persistent Systems (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 3.69% at Rs 2590.52 crore
EBIT up 3.12% at Rs 374.44 crore
EBIT margin down 8 bps at 14.45%
Net profit up 10.20% at Rs 315.32 crore
Earnings in Focus
Reliance Industries, Rallis India, Mahindra Logistics, Hatsun Agro Product, Tejas Networks.
Stocks to Watch
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories: The company launched the condition management programme DailyBloom IBS, India’s first integrated care plan for irritable bowel syndrome.
Tata Steel: NCLT has approved the amalgamation of Angul Energy with the company.
Central Bank of India: The company signed an agreement with Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC for the distribution of mutual fund products.
Laurus Labs: The USFDA completed an inspection of the company's API manufacturing facilities in Andhra Pradesh. The inspection was conducted from April 15 to April 19. The inspection was successfully closed without any 483 observations.
NTPC: The company’s arm, NTPC Green Energy, signs a pact with Indus Towers to create a joint venture for green energy objectives. The company and Indus Tower JV will explore renewable energy projects. The company plans to have 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2032.
KPIT Technologies: The company completed the acquisition of PathPartner Technology for Rs 191 crore.
Aditya Birla Fashion And Retail: The board approved the demerger of the Madura Fashion and Lifestyle business into a separate listed entity, Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands.
Allcargo Gati: The total volume, including surface and air express, stood at 111 kt, up 3% YoY.
Sterlite Technologies: The arbitrator rejected a claim worth Rs 145 crore against BSNL.
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: The company received approval from the National Company Law Tribunal for the Scheme of Amalgamation with Ujjivan Financial Services.
Sanghvi Movers: Sham Dattatraya Kajale, joint MD and CFO, has stepped down from the position of joint MD and will be continuing as CFO.
FPO
Vodafone Idea: The follow-on public offering was subscribed 0.49 times, or 49%, on day 2. The bids were led by institutional investors (0.93 times, or 93%), non-institutional investors (0.75 times, or 75%), retail investors (0.13 times, or 13%).
Bulk Deal
Waaree Technologies: Purvesh Mukeshkumar Shah sold 1 lakh shares (0.92%) at Rs 2,015.08 apiece.
GMR Power and Urban Infra: Varanium India Opportunity sold 79.43 lakh shares (1.31%) at Rs 57.30 apiece, while Winro Commercial India bought 39.92 lakh shares (0.66%) at Rs 57.3 apiece, and Singularity Holdings bought 40 lakh shares (0.66%) at Rs 57 apiece.
Coffee Day Enterprise: Tikri Investments sold 11.92 lakh shares (0.56%) at Rs 62.97 apiece.
Electrosteel Cast: ISHARES II Public - ISHARES Global Water UCITS ETF bought 32.28 lakh shares (0.54%) at Rs 196.21 apiece.
Ion Exchange: ISHARES II Public - ISHARES Global Water UCITS ETF sold 8.55 lakh shares (0.58%) at Rs 541.08 apiece.
PTC India: BNP Paribas Arbitrage sold 16.18 lakh shares (0.54%) at Rs 215.88 apiece, while Ishares Global Clean Energy ETF bought 66.17 lakh shares (2.22%) at Rs 217.53 apiece.
Trading Tweaks
Moved into short-term ASM framework: Dolat Algotech, Dynacons Systems and Solutions, Exicom Tele-Systems, and Vedanta.
Moved out of short-term ASM framework: Automotive Stampings and Assemblies, Dhunseri Ventures, and India Pesticides.
Price Band change from 10% to 20%: GE Power India, Sundaram Finance Holdings, and The Hi-Tech Gears.
Price Band change from 10% to 5%: Indo Tech Transformers.
Price Band change from 20% to 10%: Dynacons Systems and Solutions, Manorama Industries,
Ex/record buyback: Tips Industries
Ex/record dividend: Aegis Logistics.
F&O Cues
Nifty April futures up by 0.32% to 22,128.7 at a discount of 18.3 points.
Nifty April futures open interest down by 10.01%.
Nifty Bank April futures up by 0.97% to 47,575.6 at a premium of 1.45 points.
Nifty Bank April futures open interest down by 12.4%.
Nifty Options April 25 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 23,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 22,000.
Bank Nifty Options April 24 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 48,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 47,000.
Securities in ban period: Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Exide Industries, Idea, Metropolis, Piramal Enterprises, SAIL, and Zee Entertainment Enterprise.
Money Market Update
The Indian rupee strengthened by 7 paise to close at 83.47 against the U.S dollar.
Research Reports
Senco Gold - One of the largest Organised Jeweller In East; Anand Rathi Initiates Coverage With A Buy
Equitas Small Finance Bank - Growth Outlook Steady; RoA To Sustain At ~2%: Motilal Oswal
Cello World - BIS Order On Potable Water Bottles, DCF Accretive: ICICI Securities
Consumer Sector Q4 Results Preview - Demand Trends Are Yet To See A Major Revival: DRChoksey
Chemicals Q4 Results Preview - On A Recovery Path: HDFC Securities
Metals Q4 Results Preview - Non-Ferrous Players To Fare Better: ICICI Securities