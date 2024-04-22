Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On April 22

Share indices in Asia-Pacific region recouped Friday's losses to trade higher with focus on China's loan prime rates.

The Nikkei 225 was trading 226.68 points or 0.61% higher at 37,295.03, KOSPI index was trading 15.30 points or 0.59% up at 2,607.16 as of 06:33 a.m.

On Monday, the People's Bank of China will announce its one-year and five-year loan prime rates, with a special focus on the later as it's closely linked with many property mortgages.

The US stock market came under renewed pressure amid Big Tech sell-off, with traders remaining cautious about geopolitical risks ahead of the weekend, according to Bloomberg.

The S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq composite fell by 0.88% and 2.05%, respectively, as of Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.56%.

Brent crude was trading 0.50% lower at $86.85 a barrel. Gold was lower by 0.40% at $2,382.35 an ounce.

The GIFT Nifty was trading 6.5 points or 0.03% higher at 22,210.00 as of 06:34 a.m.

India's benchmark indices reversed their four-day losing streak to end higher on Friday as index heavyweights HDFC Bank Ltd. and Bajaj Finance Ltd. rose. However, the indices posted their worst weekly fall in over a month, as worries over the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran dented investors' sentiment.

The NSE Nifty 50 settled 151.15 points, or 0.69%, higher at 22,147.00, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 599.34 points, or 0.83%, to end at 73,088.33.

Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Friday after four days of selling. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 129.4 crore; domestic institutional investors turned net sellers after seven days and offloaded equities worth Rs 52.5 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee strengthened by 7 paise to close at 83.47 against the U.S. dollar.