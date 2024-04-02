Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. to report strong volume, revenue and Ebitda growth along with good cash flows in fourth quarter in FY24E results, according to Citi Research.The research firm is opening a 90 days +ve catalyst watch on the ports company..Adani Ports rose as much as 3.56% to Rs 1,424.95 to hit a life. It pare gains and was trading 2.03% higher at Rs 1,403.80, compared to 0.7% decline on NSE Nifty 50 index as of 9:32 am.It has risen 123.61% in 12 months. The relative strength index was at 68.Out of 22 analysts tracking the company, 20 maintain a 'buy' rating and two recommend a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The NSE Nifty 50 was trading 3.20 points or 0.01% down at 22,458.80, and the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 7.75 points or 0.010% up at 74,022.30.."The breakout of 22,200 levels will act as strong support on the downside while the upside could get extended to 22,800 levels over the next few weeks," said Vikas Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities..Shares of HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd. weighed on the Nifty 50..Meanwhile, those of Bajaj Auto Ltd., Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. minimised the losses..Sectoral indices were mixed at open. Nifty Realty and Nifty Oil & Gas gained the most while Nifty IT and Nifty Bank were the top losers..Broader markets outperformed. The S&P BSE Midcap gained 0.41% and S&P BSE Smallcap rose 0.70%. .Five out of twenty sectoral indices on the BSE fell while 15 rose. S&P BSE Consumer Durables rose the most..The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. Around 2,091 stocks rose, 738 fell and 114 were unchanged..Total sales at 3.7 lakh units vs 2.9 lakh units, up 25% YoYTotal 2-wheeler sales at 3.1 lakh units vs 2.5 lakh units, up 27% YoYTotal CV sales at 52,019 units vs 44,565 units, up 17% YoYTotal exports at 1.5 lakh units vs 1.1 lakh units, up 39% YoY.Target Price: Rs 3,90055-70% is service incomeProduct business should rise fasterGE tie-up shows potential of moving up in OEMExpect 22% EPS CAGR in FY24-30.JV to deliver automotive software, including software-defined vehicle solutions for BMWTata Tech and BMW to hold 50% stake in JV eachJV with BMW aims to establish automotive hubs in Pune, Bengaluru and ChennaiSource: Exchange filing.The NSE Nifty 50 was trading 3.20 points or 0.01% down at 22,458.80, and the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 7.75 points or 0.010% up at 74,022.30..The local currency strengthened by 2 paise to open at 83.38 against the U.S. Dollar.It closed at 83.40 a dollar on Thursday.Source: Bloomberg.The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 7.08%.Source: Bloomberg.Honda recalled bikes due to oil leakage from engine, which was caused due to dislodgement of sealing plug cone out of the engine coverValue of recalled part is about Rs 3.2 crore, but amount intimated by Honda is estimated to be Rs 76 croreCo has adequate recall policy and looks to settle amount via insuranceSource: Exchange filing.Estimates slower Q4FY24/Q1FYF25 pre-sales amid election delay in RERA approvalsExpect cos to guide 10-20% YoY growth in FY25E vs 30-40% in FY24Downgrades DLF to Equal Weight rating, price target of Rs 900Expect Q4FY24 pre-sales to disappoint as Privana West delayed to Q1FY25Upgrades Godrej Properties to Over Weight rating, price target of Rs 2,500Rating upgrade on stronger 3Q/4Q24 pre-sales and 40% higher 2025 pre-sales estimatesMaintains Overweight on Prestige Estates, price target of Rs 1,400Maintains Equal Weight on Macrotech Developers, price target of Rs 1,050Maintains Underweight on Oberoi Realty, price target of Rs 1,180.Volume trends in Mar-24 were a mixed bag2Ws show Mixed performance; TVSL does well,HMCL a laggardPV Dispatches up in double-digits across the packCVs Weakness persists led by MHCVsTractor volumes decline in double-digits across major playersContinue to prefer 2Ws amid replacement-led visibility over 2-3 yearsUnderlying metrics continue to remain weak for PVs CVs are potentially poised for a downcycleTVSL and Escorts top picks in OEMs.Maintains Sell on Tata TechnologiesPrice target revised to Rs 920 (vs Rs 1000 earlier)Revised FY24E-26E estimates by 2-4% on operational parametersAssigns 40x multiple given moderating tech spends in automative vertical Maintains Sell on TCSPrice target revised to Rs 3500 (vs Rs 3635)Revised FY24E-26E estimates marginally on operational parametersAssign multiple of 26x (vs 27x) given concerns on demand recovery pace Maintains Sell on WiproPrice target revised to Rs 440 (vs Rs 470 earlier)Revised FY24E-26E estimates by 0-1% on operational parametersAssign multiple of 18x (vs 19x) given concerns on demand recovery pace Maintains Sell on MphasisTarget Price of Rs 2,255 (earlier Rs 2,515) Revise FY24e-26e estimates by 0-4% on changes in operational parametersAssign multiple of 24x (vs 26x Sep’25) given concerns on pace of demand recovery Maintains Sell on Persistent SystemsTarget Price of Rs 2,910Multiple of 35x Sep’25 unchanged on changes in operational parameters and stock split Maintains Neutral on InfosysTarget Price of Rs 1,660 (earlier Rs 1,735)Assign multiple of 25x (vs 26x Sep’25) given concerns on pace of demand recovery Maintains Sell on L&T Technology ServicesTarget Price of Rs 4,375 (earlier Rs 4,325)Revise FY24e-26e estimates by 1% on changes in operational parametersAssign multiple of 30x Sep’25 - unchanged. Price target increased to Rs 1,758 from Rs 1,564 earlierExpect strong volume, revenue and EBITDA growth for Q4FY24EBelieves valuations remain reasonable at 30x P/E on FY25E estimatesFY24 port cargo volume of 420 mnt exceeds revised guidance of 400 mntViews recent acquisition of 95% equity stake in Gopalpur Port as incrementally positiveIncreasing FY24E/FY25E/FY26E EPS by 20%/18%/16%..NZMobile to Lychee Ventures for $260,000NZMobile is involved in gaming distribution in NigeriaSource: Exchange filing.Target price Rs 2,500Expects double digit volume growth in Q4FY24Delay in acquisition of Jaiprakash Associates cement assets remains key overhangExpect prices in firm's key market areas to improveLeverage at comfortable level despite significant expansion Cut FY24/25/26 Ebitda estimates by 4/8/8% on weak pricing.U.S. Dollar Index at 105.04U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.31%Brent crude up 0.33% at $87.71 per barrelNymex crude up 0.30% at $83.96 per barrel GIFT Nifty up 63 points, or 0.28%, at 22,556 as of 7:30 a.m.Bitcoin was down 0.51% at $69,411.81.Hong Kong Leads Asian Stocks Higher, Bonds Fall: Markets Wrap.Investors Are Unwinding The 'Buy India, Sell China' Stocks Trade.Demand and penalty order worth Rs 184.2 crore from Delhi tax authoritiesNotice for non-payment of certain service tax for from October 2014 to June 2017Source: Exchange filing.Demand notice giving effect to ITAT's order for FY 2010 demand worth Rs 238.7 croreSource: Exchange filing.Got demand and penalty order worth Rs 7.8 crore from Bihar tax authoritiesSource: Exchange filing.Target price set at Rs 500 apiece on Honasa Consumer, promoter of Mamaearth, implying an upside of 19%Sees a steady scale-up in its business Expects robust revenue growth ~24% CAGR over FY23-26EExpects healthy margin to expand to ~12% by FY26EExpects to enhance its returns profile for FY26E RoE at ~17%Management's asset-light approach leads to differentiated product development, new brands and categoriesSees addition of new brands and inorganic brands creating a funnel Believes category relevance is the management's top priorityExpects company's return profile to register steady expansion.Nifty March futures up by 0.55% to 22,602.6 at a premium of 140.6 points.Nifty March futures open interest down by 7.2%.Nifty Bank March futures up by 0.84% to 47,913.7 at a premium of 335.45 points.Nifty Bank March futures open interest down by 41.53%.Nifty Options April 4 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 22,500 and Maximum Put open interest at 22,300.Bank Nifty Options April 3 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 48,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 47,000.Securities in ban period: Nil..IRB Infrastructure Trust SPVs Make Payment Of Rs 6,111 Crore To NHAI For TOT Projects.Price band revised from 10% to 5%: MSP Steel and Power.Ex/record dividend: TVS Holdings, Bharat Dynamics, and GPT Healthcare.Moved into short-term ASM framework: Dynacons Systems and Solutions.Moved out into short-term ASM framework: Dishman Carbogen Amcis, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services..AU Small Finance Bank And Fincare SFB Merger Comes Into Effect.Suraj Estate Developers: BNP Paribas Arbitrage sold 2.22 lakh shares (0.5%) at Rs 302.97 apiece..Maruti Suzuki India: The company produced 1.63 lakh units of passenger vehicles for the month of March vs. 1.50 lakh units last year, and total production volume was 1.67 lakh units vs. 1.54 lakh units.Ashok Leyland: The company reported total domestic vehicle sales of 21,317 units vs. 22,885 units, down 7% YoY, and total domestic plus export vehicle sales of 22,866 vs. 23,926, down 4%.Aditya Birla Fashion: The company plans to vertically demerge its Madura Fashion and Lifestyle business into a separate listed company.Hero MotoCorp: The company recorded total sales at 4.9 lakh units vs. 5.19 lakh units YoY and motorcycle sales at 4.57 lakh units vs. 4.86 lakh units.JTL Industries: The company reported its highest-ever annual sales volume of 3,41,846 MT vs. 2,40,316 MT in FY24, up 42.25%.AU Small Finance Bank: The board of AU Small Finance Bank has announced the merger of Fincare Small Finance Bank with itself.NMDC: The company reported 4.86 MT of production for the month of March 2024 vs. 5.6 MT in March 2023, and sales for the month of March stood at 3.96 MT vs. 4.84 MT in March 2023.Infosys: The company received a tax demand order worth Rs 341 crore for FY20–21.TVS Motor: The company reported total sales at 3.55 lakh units vs. 3.17 lakh units, up 12% YoY, and motorcycle sales at 1.72 lakh units, up 22%.CSB Bank: The company reported total deposit as of March 31 at Rs 29,719 crore, up 21.27% YoY, and gross advances at Rs 24,574 crore, up 17.91%.Bharat Dynamics: The company reported a turnover of Rs 2,350 crore for FY24 vs. Rs 2,489 crore for FY23. Its order book position stands at Rs 19,468 crore as of April 1.IIFL Finance: The company received NSE approval to acquire shares aggregating up to Rs 284.4 crore of the bourse from FIH Mauritius Investments through an off-market transfer.Atul Auto: The company sold 3,128 vehicles for the month of March and reported total sales of 26,039 units for FY24, up 1.92%.IREDA: The company's loan was sanctioned as of March 31 at Rs 37,354 crore, up 14.63% YoY. Loan book outstanding as of March 31 was Rs 59,650 crore, up 26.71 YoY.Paisalo Digital: The board will meet on April 4 to consider fundraising through NCDs.Uflex: The company started commercial operations of the CPP Film production line at Flex Films Rus LLC, Russia, with an installed capacity of 18,000 MT per year.UNO Minda: The company received communication from Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India informing about the global recall of their bikes on account of leakage of oil observed from the engine caused by the dislodgement of the sealing plug cone out of the engine cover, which was supplied by the company's plant situated in Bawal, Haryana. The OEM has estimated that the recall will cost Rs 76 crore..Aditya Birla Group Plans To Demerge Madura Fashion And Lifestyle Business.Asia-Pacific markets were mostly higher during early trade on Tuesday ahead of jobs data that would give more insight into the U.S. labour market.All Asian indices gained except Australia's S&P ASX 200, which traded flat and China's CSI 300, which fell 0.1%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was nearly 3% higher as of 7:35 a.m.Market participants will be assessing the U.S. Job Openings and Labour Turnover Survey data, scheduled for release later today, to get fresh cues about the Federal Reserve's stance on monetary policy going forward. This data will be crucial after strong U.S. factory data.The world’s biggest bond market came under pressure, and stocks erased gains as solid U.S. factory data reinforced speculation that the Federal Reserve will be in no rush to cut interest rates.The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq Composite rose 0.20% and 0.11%, respectively, as of Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by 0.60%.Brent crude was trading 0.37% higher at $87.74 a barrel. Gold was down 0.1% at $2,249.23 an ounce.The GIFT Nifty was trading up by 63 points, or 0.28%, at 22,556 as of 7:30 a.m.India's benchmark equity indices ended higher for the third straight day on Monday, led by gains in Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., and banking stocks.The NSE Nifty settled 135.10 points, or 0.61%, higher at 22,462.00, and the S&P BSE Sensex rose 363.20 points, or 0.49%, to end at 74,014.55.Overseas investors in Indian equities turned net sellers on Monday after three consecutive sessions of buying. 