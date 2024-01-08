Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Slightly Below 21,800; Titan, Marico, Tata Steel, Federal Bank In Focus
Stay updated with live stock market updates for Jan. 8.
ACC Acquires Remaining 55% Stake In Asian Concretes
Acquires stake for Rs 425 crore
Alert: Existing holding of co in Asian Concretes is 45%
Nuvama Retains ‘BUY’ On Adani Wilmar; Price Aim Rs 515
Overall mixed performance
Estimate consolidated revenue/EBITDA to dip 13%/56% YoY
Standalone Q3 volumes are likely to grow 6% YoY, but value shall decline 15% YoY
Anticipate GM/EBITDA to decline 125bp/193bp YoY
Price cuts in edible oil stay a concern
Brokerages On Godrej Consumer
Nuvama
Maintain ‘BUY’ with a TP of Rs 1,250
GAUM and LATAM currency devaluation and planned destocking to keep revenues flat
EBITDA to grow ~11% vs initial expectations of 8%/19.6% revenue/EBITDA growth
Expect RCCL to clock sales of Rs 150 cr in Q3
Expect gross and EBITDA margins to expand 485bp/227bp YoY to 56%/23.6% in Q3FY24
Citi Research
Reiterate buy as top pick among consumer staples
Sharp currency devaluation in Nigeria, Argentina impacted consol. revenue growth
Other geographies had mixed performance
Stay constructive from a 6-12M view
May see some near-term profit taking given sharp run-up, impact of currency devaluation
Signature Global Q3 Collections At Rs 770 Crore
Q3 collections grew 45.9% QoQ
Nykaa Q3 Business Update
BPC vertical GMV growth for the quarter is expected to be in the mid-twenties, and NSV growth around twenty percent on YoY basis.
Underlying order volume growth is healthy and consistent
The combined NSV of all BPC businesses is expected to grow at low to midtwenties on a YoY basis.
Nykaa Fashion has witnessed strong growth in Q3 FY24
Fashion vertical GMV for the quarter is expected to grow at around 40% and NSV growth expected in the low thirties on YoY basis.
Consolidated level NSV to grow in the mid-twenties and revenue to grow in the low twenties on a YoY basis.