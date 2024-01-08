Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Slightly Below 21,800; Titan, Marico, Tata Steel, Federal Bank In Focus

BPC vertical GMV growth for the quarter is expected to be in the mid-twenties, and NSV growth around twenty percent on YoY basis.

Underlying order volume growth is healthy and consistent

The combined NSV of all BPC businesses is expected to grow at low to midtwenties on a YoY basis.

Nykaa Fashion has witnessed strong growth in Q3 FY24

Fashion vertical GMV for the quarter is expected to grow at around 40% and NSV growth expected in the low thirties on YoY basis.