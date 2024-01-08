NDTV ProfitMarketsStock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Slightly Below 21,800; Titan, Marico, Tata Steel, Federal Bank In Focus
Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Slightly Below 21,800; Titan, Marico, Tata Steel, Federal Bank In Focus

Stay updated with live stock market updates for Jan. 8.

08 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>NSE building in Mumbai. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)&nbsp;</p></div>
NSE building in Mumbai. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit) 

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE FEED
ACC Acquires Remaining 55% Stake In Asian Concretes

Acquires stake for Rs 425 crore

Alert: Existing holding of co in Asian Concretes is 45%

Source: Exchange Filing

Nuvama Retains ‘BUY’ On Adani Wilmar; Price Aim Rs 515

  • Overall mixed performance

  • Estimate consolidated revenue/EBITDA to dip 13%/56% YoY

  • Standalone Q3 volumes are likely to grow 6% YoY, but value shall decline 15% YoY

  • Anticipate GM/EBITDA to decline 125bp/193bp YoY

  • Price cuts in edible oil stay a concern


Brokerages On Godrej Consumer

Nuvama

  • Maintain ‘BUY’ with a TP of Rs 1,250

  • GAUM and LATAM currency devaluation and planned destocking to keep revenues flat

  • EBITDA to grow ~11% vs initial expectations of 8%/19.6% revenue/EBITDA growth

  • Expect RCCL to clock sales of Rs 150 cr in Q3

  • Expect gross and EBITDA margins to expand 485bp/227bp YoY to 56%/23.6% in Q3FY24

Citi Research

  • Reiterate buy as top pick among consumer staples

  • Sharp currency devaluation in Nigeria, Argentina impacted consol. revenue growth

  • Other geographies had mixed performance

  • Stay constructive from a 6-12M view

  • May see some near-term profit taking given sharp run-up, impact of currency devaluation

Signature Global Q3 Collections At Rs 770 Crore

Q3 collections grew 45.9% QoQ

Source: Exchange Filing


Nykaa Q3 Business Update

  • BPC vertical GMV growth for the quarter is expected to be in the mid-twenties, and NSV growth around twenty percent on YoY basis.

  • Underlying order volume growth is healthy and consistent

  • The combined NSV of all BPC businesses is expected to grow at low to midtwenties on a YoY basis.

  • Nykaa Fashion has witnessed strong growth in Q3 FY24

  • Fashion vertical GMV for the quarter is expected to grow at around 40% and NSV growth expected in the low thirties on YoY basis.

  • Consolidated level NSV to grow in the mid-twenties and revenue to grow in the low twenties on a YoY basis.












