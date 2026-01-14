Silver Prices Rise Above $90/Oz For The First Time

Silver prices have risen above $90 an ounce for the first time ever. This comes as weaker-than-expected US inflation data supports the case for more interest rate cuts, while the geopolitical situation remains tense.

Spot silver rose over 3% to cross the record $90/oz level.

Precious metals have made a strong start to 2026, after blistering rallies last year, with the prospect of a criminal indictment against Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reviving worries about the monetary authority’s independence. Central bankers across the world have rallied behind Powell and JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said the political intervention could backfire, as per Bloomberg reports.