Short Sellers’ Activity Surges In U.S. Stocks, Goldman Data Show

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. signage is displayed at the company's booth on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., on Tuesday, May 30, 2017. U.S. stocks halted a seven-day advance, while the dollar fluctuated as data showing a rebound in consumer spending offset a wider selloff in commodities. The euro slipped with equities in the region. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg