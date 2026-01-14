Business NewsMarketsShare Market Holiday: ⁠Are NSE, BSE Open Or Closed On Jan. 15? Check Details
ADVERTISEMENT

Share Market Holiday: ⁠Are NSE, BSE Open Or Closed On Jan. 15? Check Details

NSE, BSE Holidays 2026: Stock exchanges will remain closed on Jan. 15 due to municipal corporation elections in Maharashtra.

14 Jan 2026, 03:45 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Stock Market Holidays
(Photo source: NDTV Profit)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE have announced a holiday on Thursday, Jan. 15, on account of municipal elections in Maharashtra. Both exchanges issued circulars a few days ago, confirming the closure.

According to the circulars, trading in the equity segment, equity derivatives, commodity derivatives and electronic gold receipts will remain suspended for the day.

The BSE, whose weekly F&O Sensex expiry is scheduled for Thursdays, has moved it to Wednesday, Jan. 14, in view of the trading holiday on Jan. 15.

In addition to Mumbai, the neighbouring satellite cities of Thane and Navi Mumbai will also be holding municipal corporation elections on the same day.

After Jan. 15, the next stock market holiday will be on Jan. 26 for Republic Day. Both the NSE and BSE had already included this closure in their annual holiday calendars.

Stock Market Holidays In 2026

After Jan. 15, the stock market will remain closed on the following days this year, in addition to the regular weekend closures on Saturdays and Sundays.

  • Jan. 26 (Monday): Republic Day

  • Mar. 3 (Tuesday): Holi

  • Mar. 26 (Thursday): Ram Navami

  • Mar. 31 (Tuesday): Mahavir Jayanti

  • Apr. 3 (Friday): Good Friday

  • Apr. 14 (Tuesday): Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti

  • May 1 (Friday): Maharashtra Day

  • May 28 (Thursday): Bakri Id

  • June 26 (Friday): Muharram

  • Sept. 14 (Monday): Ganesh Chaturthi

  • Oct. 2 (Friday): Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

  • Oct. 20 (Tuesday): Dussehra

  • Nov. 10 (Tuesday): Diwali-Balipratipada

  • Nov. 24 (Tuesday): Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev

  • Dec. 25 (Friday): Christmas

ALSO READ

Bank Holidays This Week: Banks To Remain Shut For Five Days From Jan 12-17; Check State-Wise List
Opinion
Bank Holidays This Week: Banks To Remain Shut For Five Days From Jan 12-17; Check State-Wise List
Read More

Regular Stock Market Operations

Investors can trade in the equities segment on all weekdays, except on exchange-declared holidays. The trading schedule for the equities segment is as follows:

  1. A) Pre-Open Session

Order entry and modification: 9 a.m. to 9:08 a.m.

Note: There is a random closure during the last minute. Pre-open order matching begins immediately after the order entry period ends.

  1. B) Regular Trading Session

Opening: 9:15 a.m.

Closing: 3:30 p.m.

  1. C) Closing Session

Timing: 3:40 p.m. to 4 p.m.

  1. D) Block Deal Session

Morning Window: 8:45 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Afternoon Window: 2:05 p.m. to 2:20 p.m.

The stock exchanges reserve the right to alter trading hours or declare additional closures as necessary.

Campaigning Ends For Maharashtra Civic Body Polls

Campaigning for the high-stakes elections to 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra culminated on Tuesday with all eyes fixed on the big fight for Mumbai, where the BJP-led Mahayuti is making a strong pitch to control the BMC in the face of a challenge from a united Thackeray front.

Polling for the 2,869 seats spread across 893 wards will begin at 7.30 am and conclude at 5.30 pm on January 15. A total of 3.48 crore eligible voters will decide the fate of 15,931 candidates, including 1,700 in Mumbai and 1,166 in Pune.

The counting of votes will take place on January 16.

(With PTI inputs)

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT