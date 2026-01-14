Share Market Holiday: Are NSE, BSE Open Or Closed On Jan. 15? Check Details
NSE, BSE Holidays 2026: Stock exchanges will remain closed on Jan. 15 due to municipal corporation elections in Maharashtra.
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE have announced a holiday on Thursday, Jan. 15, on account of municipal elections in Maharashtra. Both exchanges issued circulars a few days ago, confirming the closure.
According to the circulars, trading in the equity segment, equity derivatives, commodity derivatives and electronic gold receipts will remain suspended for the day.
The BSE, whose weekly F&O Sensex expiry is scheduled for Thursdays, has moved it to Wednesday, Jan. 14, in view of the trading holiday on Jan. 15.
In addition to Mumbai, the neighbouring satellite cities of Thane and Navi Mumbai will also be holding municipal corporation elections on the same day.
After Jan. 15, the next stock market holiday will be on Jan. 26 for Republic Day. Both the NSE and BSE had already included this closure in their annual holiday calendars.
Stock Market Holidays In 2026
After Jan. 15, the stock market will remain closed on the following days this year, in addition to the regular weekend closures on Saturdays and Sundays.
Jan. 26 (Monday): Republic Day
Mar. 3 (Tuesday): Holi
Mar. 26 (Thursday): Ram Navami
Mar. 31 (Tuesday): Mahavir Jayanti
Apr. 3 (Friday): Good Friday
Apr. 14 (Tuesday): Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti
May 1 (Friday): Maharashtra Day
May 28 (Thursday): Bakri Id
June 26 (Friday): Muharram
Sept. 14 (Monday): Ganesh Chaturthi
Oct. 2 (Friday): Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
Oct. 20 (Tuesday): Dussehra
Nov. 10 (Tuesday): Diwali-Balipratipada
Nov. 24 (Tuesday): Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev
Dec. 25 (Friday): Christmas
Regular Stock Market Operations
Investors can trade in the equities segment on all weekdays, except on exchange-declared holidays. The trading schedule for the equities segment is as follows:
A) Pre-Open Session
Order entry and modification: 9 a.m. to 9:08 a.m.
Note: There is a random closure during the last minute. Pre-open order matching begins immediately after the order entry period ends.
B) Regular Trading Session
Opening: 9:15 a.m.
Closing: 3:30 p.m.
C) Closing Session
Timing: 3:40 p.m. to 4 p.m.
D) Block Deal Session
Morning Window: 8:45 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Afternoon Window: 2:05 p.m. to 2:20 p.m.
The stock exchanges reserve the right to alter trading hours or declare additional closures as necessary.
Campaigning Ends For Maharashtra Civic Body Polls
Campaigning for the high-stakes elections to 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra culminated on Tuesday with all eyes fixed on the big fight for Mumbai, where the BJP-led Mahayuti is making a strong pitch to control the BMC in the face of a challenge from a united Thackeray front.
Polling for the 2,869 seats spread across 893 wards will begin at 7.30 am and conclude at 5.30 pm on January 15. A total of 3.48 crore eligible voters will decide the fate of 15,931 candidates, including 1,700 in Mumbai and 1,166 in Pune.
The counting of votes will take place on January 16.
(With PTI inputs)