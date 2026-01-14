Share Market Holiday: ⁠Are NSE, BSE Open Or Closed On Jan. 15? Check Details

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE have announced a holiday on Thursday, Jan. 15, on account of municipal elections in Maharashtra. Both exchanges issued circulars a few days ago, confirming the closure.

According to the circulars, trading in the equity segment, equity derivatives, commodity derivatives and electronic gold receipts will remain suspended for the day.

The BSE, whose weekly F&O Sensex expiry is scheduled for Thursdays, has moved it to Wednesday, Jan. 14, in view of the trading holiday on Jan. 15.

In addition to Mumbai, the neighbouring satellite cities of Thane and Navi Mumbai will also be holding municipal corporation elections on the same day.

After Jan. 15, the next stock market holiday will be on Jan. 26 for Republic Day. Both the NSE and BSE had already included this closure in their annual holiday calendars.