Nifty, Sensex Gain On Global Cues; Bharti Airtel, ITC, HCL Tech Rise: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark indices were trading higher through midday on Tuesday in tandem with the Asian market rally fueled by an improved global risk appetite.

At 1 p.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was trading 68.85 points or 0.3% higher at 22,405.25, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 221.36 points or 0.3% to trade at 73,869.98.

The Nifty 50 hit an intraday high of 22,447.55 and the Sensex touched a high of 74,059.89 so far on Tuesday.

The overall positive momentum is likely to push the Nifty 50 higher to fill the bearish gap zone of 22,430-22,500 while on the lower side, a level of 22,180 will act as support, Aditya Gaggar, director, Progressive Shares said.