Sensex Ends Higher, Nifty Flat After Choppy Session; HDFC Bank Up, SBI Drags: Market Wrap

The benchmark indices witnessed range-bound activity and intra-day buying in selective IT stocks, according to Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities.

After an intraday technical bounce back, the Nifty and the Sensex took the resistance near 22,450/74,000 and corrected sharply. On intraday charts, it is still holding a weak texture, which indicates weak sentiment, and is likely to continue in the near future, Chouhan said.

For day traders now, 22,450/74,000 would act as a key resistance zone. Below the same level, the weak texture is likely to continue, he said.

Below 22,450/74,000, the market can slip to 22,250–22,200/73,400–73,200. Above 22,450/74,000, the sentiment can change. Above which, the market could bounce back up to 22,500–22,525/74,600–74,700, according to Chouhan.