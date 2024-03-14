RVNL To Yes Bank: Small-, Mid-Cap Stocks Rebound After Selloff

Shares of Indian Railway Finance Corp., the Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd., Yes Bank Ltd. and Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. bounced back on Thursday following a selloff in the mid and small-cap space a day ago.

On Wednesday, the NSE Nifty Midcap 150 had taken a significant hit, plummeting over 4%, and the Smallcap 250 witnessed an even deeper decline of over 5%.

However, Thursday saw a turnaround, as the Midcap 150 rose 1.61% and the Smallcap 250 surged 2%. The S&P BSE MidCap saw a notable uptick, trading 1.74% higher at 38,234.15, while the BSE SmallCap was also trading over 3% higher.

The selloff was bound to happen as markets do not follow only one trend, according to market veteran Vijay Kedia. The correction is an "indication of the next bull market".

Selloff led by small and mid-caps is an "adjustment" that will continue but won't turn into a crash despite froth in certain segments, Kedia told NDTV Profit.