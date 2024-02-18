Record U.S. Stock Rally Is Under Threat From A World In Turmoil

Some firms have benefited from the situation. The Dutch firm Royal Vopak NV saw a rise in demand for its storage facilities due to the disruption in the Red Sea and uncertainty in the oil market. A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S had rallied in the lead up to its results, but disappointed after saying it expects renewed gloom in the industry later this year when the current boost to freight rates from the Red Sea conflict evaporates.