Paytm Hits Lower Circuit For Second Consecutive Day As Payments Bank Deadline Nears

Shares of Paytm hit lower circuit for second consecutive day on Wednesday as the Reserve Bank of India's deadline for restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank draws near.

From March 15 services like deposit acceptance and credit transactions will be halted at Paytm. While the payments bank continues to seek alternative arrangements for its operations, official announcements are still awaited.

Once the deadline hits, customers will be able to use only certain services of Paytm Payments Bank like withdrawal of money, credit refund, payment of electricity bill, EMI for loan etc.