'One Door Opens, Another Closes' For SBI Cards, Says CLSA; Upgrades Rating — Here's Why

CLSA has upgraded SBI Cards to Hold from Underperform, citing an improving asset quality outlook but warning that fresh pressures on operating profitability could limit upside from current levels. At its revised target price of Rs 820, the stock trades at around 20x FY28 earnings — levels CLSA considers fair given the balance between improving asset quality and structural profitability headwinds.

In a recent note, the brokerage said SBI Cards is likely to see a gradual moderation in credit costs over the next few quarters as asset quality stabilises. However, it cautioned that the benefit from lower provisions is increasingly being offset by rising pressure on pre-provision operating profit (PPOP).

Despite the earnings downgrades, CLSA believes the recent 8–9% underperformance in SBI Cards’ stock over the past three months has reduced downside risks.