Nifty Technical Charts And More: Time For A Breakout?

The chart also shows the relative strength index indicator and we note that despite the upmove from the lows on March 20, the Nifty has not yet worked up sufficient upside momentum. Upward thrust in the weeks ahead shall definitely occur because of new momentum to the upside, while a failure to rise further may see dullness come in to the market. Hence, it is essential that the market develops fresh momentum from around here.

Given the strong performance of the mid- and small-cap space over the recent days, it should be evident that the retail investor is back in action, improving the sentiment thereby. Chart 2 shows the Weekly Nifty with a sentiment indicator, reading 'Hopeful'. This implies that the bullish moves are as yet tentative confirming the analysis that we have outlined above and defining what needs to happen in the coming days. On the ground data also reveals that there hasn’t been much participation or position builds in leading stocks in future and options as well and therefore the majority of the trading may have been of a very short-term nature, explaining the range bound action of the week just ended.

If an upward breakout now occurs there may well be a scramble to get on board the train owing to a fear of missing out or FOMO factor and this is something to watch out for as such phases can be very supportive of active trading and momentum investing.