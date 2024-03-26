Nifty, Sensex Trade Lower As RIL, HDFC Bank Drag: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark indices were trading lower through midday on Tuesday, weighed by index-heavy HDFC Bank Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd.

As of 12:15 p.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was trading 68.20 points, or 0.31%, lower at 22,030, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 301.42 points, or 0.41%, to trade at 72,530.01.

The Nifty hit an intraday low of 21,947.55 and the Sensex touched the low of 72,363.03 so far on Tuesday.

Traders are likely to adopt a cautious approach, opting to observe market movements closely, said Shrey Jain, founder and chief executive officer at SAS Online.

"It's a good opportunity to buy quality large-cap stocks during dips. With no significant catalysts in sight, it's anticipated that the market will remain range-bound throughout this holiday-shortened week," Jain said.

The Nifty 50 faces resistance at 22,250 while maintaining support at 21,950, he said.