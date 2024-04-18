Nifty, Sensex Trade Higher Tracking Gains In Airtel, Infosys, L&T: Midday Market Update

Indian benchmark stock indices were trading higher through midday on Thursday as Bharti Airtel Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. led gains. Intraday, Nifty rose 0.81% to 22,326.50, and Sensex rose 0.73% to 73,473.05.

As of 12:44 p.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was 162.85 points, or 0.74% higher at 22,310.75, and S&P BSE Sensex was up 477.64 points, or 0.65% at 73,421.32.

"Meanwhile, the dollar paused and bond markets stabilised as investors took a step back to assess the interest rate outlook," said Avdhut Bagkar, technical and derivatives analyst at StoxBox. The index is anticipated to attract bullish strength, he said.