Nifty, Sensex Pare Gains As HDFC Bank Weigh; ICICI Bank Leads: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices pared gains through midday trade on Monday, weighed by losses in heavyweight HDFC Bank Ltd. Growing pessimism over the Federal Reserve's cutting interest rates soon also dented sentiment, limiting the rise in the indices.

At 11:46 a.m., the Nifty was trading 142.50 points, or 0.64%, higher at 22,289.50, and the Sensex rose 379.46 points or 0.52% to trade at 73,467.79.

Jatin Gedia, a technical research analyst at Sharekhan, told NDTV Profit that he is bullish on both Nifty and Nifty Bank. However, the upside in the Nifty 50 will only be limited to 22,500–22,600 levels in the current-month contract, he said.

Nifty Bank is likely to witness a pullback from its recent fall and may rise to the 48,500 level, said Gedia.