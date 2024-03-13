Nifty, Sensex Fall Most In Over A Month; Smallcap 250 Falls 5%: Market Wrap

The benchmark equity indices ended lower on Wednesday and broader market indices continued a selloff for the third consecutive day.

The Nifty ended below 22,000 for the first time in March at 21,997.70, down 338 points or 1.51%. The S&P BSE Sensex closed at 72,761.89, down 906.07 points or 1.23%.

After a long time, the index closed below the 20-day simple-moving average and also formed a long bearish candle on daily charts, which is largely negative, according to Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities. "We are of the view that the short-term texture of the market turned bearish from the bullish."

For day traders, 22,200/73,600 would act as a trend-decisive level. Below it, the market could slip to 21,900–21,800/72,500–72,200. On the flip side, above 22,000/72,800 is a minor pullback, according to Chouhan.