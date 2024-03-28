Nifty, Sensex Extend Gains For Second Day On Gains In ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank: Midday Market Update

The benchmark stock indices were trading sharply higher through midday on Thursday in the last session of FY24, tracking gains in ICICI Bank Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd.

Financial services and IT stocks rose, which assisted upward movement of the benchmark stock indices.

As of 12:06 p.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was trading 215.85 points or 0.98% higher at 22,339.50, and the S&P BSE Sensex was up 685.66 points or 0.94% at 73,681.97.

Intraday, the Nifty scaled a high of 22,373.50 and the Sensex touched a high of 73,826.80.

"Technically speaking, the market maintained positive momentum throughout the day on the daily chart after a positive start. In our view, the market structure is bullish," Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities Ltd., said.