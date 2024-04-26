Nifty, Sensex End Lower But Logs Weekly Gains: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices ended lower, snapping a six-day rally, as Bajaj Finance Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., and ICICI Bank Ltd. dragged. However, the benchmarks on a weekly basis closed higher.

The NSE Nifty 50 settled 150.40 points, or 0.67%, lower at 22,419.95, and the S&P Sensex declined 609.28 points, or 0.82%, to end at 73,730.16. The Nifty fell 0.82% to an intraday low of 22,385.55, and the Senex declined 0.97% to touch a low of 73,616.65 on Friday.

"The unexpected surge of the US core PCE price index, accompanied by weaker-than-forecasted GDP growth and Treasury yield spikes, impacted market sentiments. Investors are concerned about the possibility of a looming recession in the US," said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services. "The Indian market lagged behind its Asian and European peers due to worries over lofty valuations and lacklustre Q4 earnings, fuelling expectations of downward revisions for FY25 earnings."