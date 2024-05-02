Nifty, Sensex End Higher Led By HDFC Bank, Power Grid But Kotak Bank Weighs: Market Wrap

India's benchmark equity indices ended Thursday on a positive note, with gains led by HDFC Bank Ltd. and Power Grid Corp. of India, but the upside was limited due to losses in the shares of ICICI Bank Ltd. and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 52.30 points up, or 0.23%, at 22,657.15, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 128.33 points, or 0.17%, to close at 74,611.11.

The Nifty has been in consolidation mode and some weakness can be seen in the next one or two sessions, said Nagaraj Shetti, technical and derivative analyst at HDFC Securities Ltd.

The 22,800–22,850 range will act as the resistance level and the 22,300–22,250 range will be the support level, he said.