Nifty, Sensex End Higher For Fourth Day Led By ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices ended higher for the fourth session on Wednesday, led by gains in Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., and Larsen & Toubro Ltd.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 34.40 points or 0.15% higher at 22,402.40, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 114.48 points or 0.16% to close at 73,852.94.

Intraday, the NSE Nifty 50 rose 0.48% to 22,476.45, and the S&P BSE rose 0.52%.

"Late selling at higher levels erased the majority of the Nifty 50 gains to settle at 22,402.40, with gains of 34.40 points," said Aditya Gaggar, director, Progressive Shares. "Nothing has changed in Nifty50, and we continue to stick to our view, i.e., we need to fill the 22,430–22,500 gap zone to extend its uptrend, while a level of 22,200 (50DMA) will continue to act as support."

"Technically, the Nifty/Sensex has hovered between 22,350/73,700 and 22,475/74,100 for the last two days. However, the market's short-term texture is still favourable," said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities. "We believe that if the Nifty/Sensex slips below 22,350/73,700, we could see one quick intraday correction to 22,230-22,200/73,400-73200."

"On the flip side, 22,475/74,100 would be the immediate breakout level for the bulls. Above which, the market could move up to 22,600–22,675/74,500–74,700. The current market texture is non-directional; hence, level-based trading would be the ideal strategy for day traders," he said.