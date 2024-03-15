Nifty Registers Worst Week In Over Four Months Amid Small, Mid Cap Rout: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices snapped a four-week rally and recorded their worst fall in over four months on Friday, dragged by shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd.

Small-cap and mid-cap indices recovered in the last part of Friday's trade but ended with a weekly loss.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 150.10 points, or 0.68%, lower at 21,996.55, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 453.85 points, or 0.62%, to close at 72,643.43.

On a weekly basis, Nifty fell 2.09% and Sensex declined 1.99%.