Nifty Likely To Reach 25,810 By 2024-End: Prabhudas Lilladher

The NSE benchmark Nifty is likely to reach the 25,800 level by December 2024 as stable economic policies and normal monsoon will boost demand growth, Prabhudas Lilladher said in a report on Thursday. The index is currently trading at 22,570.35 level. Going by the prediction of Prabhudas Lilladher, the Nifty is expected to climb another 3,239.65 points or 14.35 per cent from its current level by December-end this year.