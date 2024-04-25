Nifty Consolidates Around 22,400 Amid Lack Of Fresh Cues: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark indices were little changed during midday on Thursday as market participants consolidated their positions amid a lack of fresh triggers. Nifty witnessed another session of trading within a tight range around the 22,400 mark.

At 12:21 p.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was trading 0.45 points or 0.01% lower at 22,401.95, and the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 15.62 points or 0.021% lower at 73,837.32.

The Nifty 50 fell 0.43% to hit an intraday low of 22,305.25, and the Sensex declined 0.40% to touch 73,556.15 so far on Thursday.

"Analysis of option data indicates an increase in open interest for both at-the-money and near ATM call and put strikes, suggesting a continued period of consolidation. However, a clear move beyond the range of 22300 to 22450 will indicate a breakout," said Shrey Jain, founder and chief executive at SAS Online.

If the Bank Nifty breaks above 48,200, we expect short-covering activity. Until such a move occurs, consolidation is likely to persist within the range of 47,500 to 48,200. Traders are advised to consider buying opportunities during any downward movements in the market," Jain said.