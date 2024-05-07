Nifty Falls Below 22,300, Sensex Under 74,000 As Heavyweights Drag: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark equity indices extended losses until midday on Tuesday after opening higher, as most buyers remained on the sidelines amid the ongoing election and high valuation. Gains in fast-moving consumer goods stocks cushioned the losses.

At 12:05 p.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was down 167.05 points, or 0.74%, at 22,275.65, and the S&P BSE Sensex was 496.67 points, or 0.67%, lower at 73,398.87.

The market is witnessing subdued activity and will continue to remain sideways with a negative bias, according to Ajit Rambhia, founder and chief executive officer of Ajira Ventures. He advises investors to keep the minimum downside risk in mind during the election phase.

For Nifty, 22,375 will act as a support, and 22,600 will be the resistance. Bank Nifty is expected to trade in the range of 48,650-49,500, he said.