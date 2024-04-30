Nifty Retreats From Record To End Lower As HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank Drag: Market Wrap

Indian benchmark stock indices erased all gains and ended lower on Tuesday as heavyweights HDFC Bank Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd. dragged. Decline in metal and information technology stocks also pressured the benchmarks.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 45.60 points, or 0.20%, lower at 22,597.80, and the S&P BSE Sensex closed 188.50 points down, or 0.25%, at 74,482.78. Intraday, the Nifty rose 0.62% to a record high of 22,783.35 and the Sensex gained 0.59% to 75,111.39.

Market participants will monitor the policy decision from the US Federal Reserve, due to be published on Wednesday. The Fed fund future traders expect 97% possibility of a status quo, while the rest expect a cut of 25 basis points, according to CME FedWatch Tool.

"Nifty witnessed selling pressure as it encountered resistance near the previous swing high, resulting in a weak closing," said Rupak De, a senior technical analyst at LKP Securities Ltd.

Other indicators, such as the 20-day simple moving average and the 50-day SMA, are positioned below the index value, suggesting that the ongoing positive trend remains intact. The Relative Strength Index also indicates a bullish crossover. Over the next few days, the trend in the headline index might remain sideways, unless it breaks above the all-time high of 22,783. On the downside, immediate support is placed at 22,500, below which the index might decline further, De said.